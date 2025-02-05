A frustrated woman took to TikTok to share the story of a 38-year-old lady named Mandisa, and how her husband left her

In a separate YouTube video, the TikTokker, dishes out more information about Mandisa's relationship

Commenters feel the frustration Mandisa has and give their own opinions about modern-day relationships and their issues

A TikTokker named @mstee729 shared the story of a 38-year-old woman named Mandisa. Mandisa left her husband and family behind to work in England, only to find that their nanny replaced her as the wife and mother to their kids.

Long distance problems

Taking to her TikTok profile, @mstee729 shared the clip expressing her thoughts with her many followers who quickly shared their views on marriage and modern relationships. The TikTokker shared more details about Mandisa's marriage on her YouTube channel, how she has two kids with her husband and how happy the family was initially.

Mandisa had dreams of working overseas but was only able to do so when she gave birth to her last child. She and her husband couldn't cope well with the long distance, and the nanny quickly began replacing Mandisa. Not only did the nanny take on the role of a wife at home, she began taking on motherly duties.

mstee729 shared her own opinions about marriage and long distance. image: @mstee729

Source: UGC

Netizens weigh in on long-distance relationships

The husband had been begging Mandisa to come home and back to her family for two years. @mstee729 went on to explain how when Mandisa returned, she found that the kids had grown to love the nanny and that the kids would be sad if the nanny left.

Netizens on TikTok had a lot to say about the situation and gave their own two cents on marriage in the video's comments. Read the comments below.

@Mbalenhle said:

"You leave a cat with milk 😂😂😂😂obviously the cat will drink the milk"

@ZahNdlovu stated:

"It's like long distance mjolo hardly survives"

@KateNtombifuthi shared:

"She should move on with her life in the UK, this is not it"

@Nkululekofxsa noted:

"It really doesn’t make sense, you can’t be married and live separately."

@tk_🐞 said:

"You win some, You lose some... It's simple if you leave him behind you must just know you might lose him."

@MrsSNhlapo stated:

"Hence they say 'what you do separately will separate you',Mina I resigned to go live with my husband and I have no regrets🥰"

@pam@20203010🇿🇦 shared:

"Long distance relationship never again 😭😭😭😭"

