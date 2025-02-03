A heartwarming TikTok video shows a man proposing to his partner while both are dressed in traditional attire, creating a beautiful mix of old and new customs

The special moment captured on camera shows the groom-to-be, a SAPS officer, getting down on one knee while presenting a ring

South Africans were touched by the couple's approach to combining cultural wear with a modern proposal style

A young woman posted a video of her partner proposing to her while they were wearing traditional wear.

Content creator @user1070740800954 shared a touching moment of her engagement, where tradition met modern romance in a beautifully choreographed proposal.

The video shows the couple honouring their heritage through traditional attire while embracing contemporary proposal customs. Standing on a traditional mat with two women beside her, the bride-to-be watched as her partner - a SAPS police officer -who was also in traditional dress, popped the big question while bending on one knee.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Modern love meets tradition

Young South African couples are blending tradition with modern romance, finding ways to honour their heritage while embracing new relationship milestones.

In the past, proposals weren’t personal moments but family-led events, where the groom’s family would send a delegation to negotiate lobola with the bride’s family. These talks could take time, with the bride price—including cattle, money, or gifts—symbolizing appreciation.

Today, many couples still follow these customs but also add modern touches like exchanging rings and knee-bent proposals, creating a beautiful mix of old and new traditions.

A young woman shared a romantic video of how her partner proposed to her while they were wearing traditional wear. Images: @user1070740800954

Mzansi celebrates love

@phumie blessed the couple:

"Congratulations dear beautiful couples both happy couples 🥰🥰🥰"

@Sdudla_samah shared joy:

"Congratulations makoti wakithi🥰🥰🥰"

@catheya8mkhweli celebrated:

"kikiki kwakuhle kwethu 🥰🥰"

@Nqobza_Shenge expressed love:

"Congratulations sthandwa."

@RaggaRaklali blessed their union:

"👌🙏💯 ningangenwa abanye abantu yinhle intoyenu."

