A man's sweet display of love captured the attention of many people in South Africa, leaving peeps in awe.

A South African gent's grand gesture to his bae in a TikTok video left Mzansi in awe.

Source: TikTok

SA raves over gent asking woman to be his girlfriend

TikTok user @tlhogidagoat shared the heartwarming moment with his viewers on the social media platform as he showcased the charming proposal.

The viral video making the rounds on the internet shows the hun sitting down at a restaurant where she gets handed dessert and on a plate, it was written the following:

"Will you be my girlfriend?"

The sweet, thoughtful manner of the man melted the young lady's heart, leaving her in tears. The clip was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA is in awe of the proposal

Mzansi netizens took to the comments section to gush over the heartwarming proposal while some shared their thoughts.

Faith_Yane said:

"Single people welcome to season 2."

Phindile Mota expressed:

"A definite yes I wouldn't have it otherwise muntu."

FromMeToYou_za gushed:

"We love, love! Hope he surprises you with a romantic dinner with our “I love you" box on the table just for you this Valentine’s Day chomi."

It’sMadam commented:

"This is so cute."

This is so cute.

Source: TikTok

