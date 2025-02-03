“So Cute”: SA Swoons As Gent Asks Woman To Be His Girlfriend in Heartwarming Video
- One gent's grand display of love to his bae left many online users in awe of the moment
- The TikTok video gained traction on social media gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- Mzansi netizens loved the wholesome gesture as they flocked to the comments section gushing over the love birds
Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!
A man's sweet display of love captured the attention of many people in South Africa, leaving peeps in awe.
SA raves over gent asking woman to be his girlfriend
TikTok user @tlhogidagoat shared the heartwarming moment with his viewers on the social media platform as he showcased the charming proposal.
The viral video making the rounds on the internet shows the hun sitting down at a restaurant where she gets handed dessert and on a plate, it was written the following:
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
"Will you be my girlfriend?"
The sweet, thoughtful manner of the man melted the young lady's heart, leaving her in tears. The clip was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the heartwarming video below:
SA is in awe of the proposal
Mzansi netizens took to the comments section to gush over the heartwarming proposal while some shared their thoughts.
Faith_Yane said:
"Single people welcome to season 2."
Phindile Mota expressed:
"A definite yes I wouldn't have it otherwise muntu."
FromMeToYou_za gushed:
"We love, love! Hope he surprises you with a romantic dinner with our “I love you" box on the table just for you this Valentine’s Day chomi."
It’sMadam commented:
"This is so cute."
South African men’s epic proposal captures hearts
- Briefly News previously reported that one young man kneeled at Shoprite, while another stood to place a ring on his woman's hand and sealed it with a kiss
- A man was setting up at the beach to propose to the love of his life when @iamjenni.c decided to film the cute moment and shared it on her TikTok account.
- One South African couple vacationing in Durban went viral after the woman shared a video of her sweet marriage proposal.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za