"Jack and Rose": Mzansi Amused as Carefree Couple’s Playful Antics Leave SA Cracking Jokes
- One couple strolling the street of Mzansi left many people online in a fit of laughter over their amusing antics
- The TikTok video went viral on social media generating loads of views, likes and comments
- People reacted as they flooded the comments section cracking jokes while some expressed their thoughts
A couple has taken Mzansi by storm with their amusement antics which were captured on camera.
Carefree couple's romance gets SA talking
The wholesome clip, which was posted by TikTok user @_o.regolele, has become the talk of the town, and it quickly went viral on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
People were in awe of the couple’s chemistry and carefree attitude in the video. The woman sat down on a wooden-like trolley as she was driven by her man along the roadside.
The couple's antics spread love and joy in their playful interactions, which left South Africans cracking up in laughter while some were touched.
Watch the heartwarming video below:
SA reacts with mixed emotions
@_o.regolele's clip sparked a mixture of mixed reactions from netizens, who flooded the comments with responses ranging from admiration as they praised the love birds for their authentic display of love, calling it refreshing and inspiring in today's world with some cracked jokes.
Ella/Elsabe said:
"Don't judge, at least he is spending time with her laughing together, actually beautiful to see this, these days it would be the woman pushing the guy."
Kyle Jacobs wrote:
"This is giving algoa park definitely."
Faith Addams shared:
"Giving her a soft life."
Anda Vakalisa expressed:
"At least they are together through the hardship."
Sotho_Mosadi commented:
"Romance is in their DNA. No matter their circumstances, these people will always show each other love."
Deyanté pakari shared:
"Jack and Rose."
