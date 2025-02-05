One woman decided to disturb her husband's peace in a hilarious confrontation that was shared on social media

The wife was upset because the guy was relaxing on their beat-up couch with no care in the world

Their back-and-forth argument had SA netizens in stitches and they picked sides in the comments

A viral video captured the domestic struggles of a married couple. The wife confronted her husband over their worn-out sofa.

Woman calls out partner over shabby couch

She argued that his relaxed attitude toward their home’s condition does not match the polished image he portrays in public.

In a clip on the TikTok account @tsheposimson, the woman is heard saying that the shabby couch is the reason he doesn’t invite his friend over.

Gent argues his case

The hubby fiercely defended himself by saying, “Nobody visits, so I just want to relax.” His response only added fuel to the fire, leaving the situation unresolved.

The hilarious spat got thousands of views and sparked mixed opinions from local TikTok users.

@musalisa1023 posted:

"Watched it 20 times. 🤣🤣🤣 Dead for days."

@tjaks74 commented:

"You are now nominated as SG at this year's men’s conference."

@bellzito_ stated:

"Women don't have peace. She can also buy a sofa."

@stumzadoncv mentioned:

"Neh thing is ladies visit each other so do it for her my grootman, it's not about you."

@user1614474134100 wrote:

"Give the brother some peace. That sofa is more comfortable than a new one. Leave abuti alone."

@Archibold typed:

"Divorce that woman now, red flag. Don't buy and replace anything until divorce."

@tb0touch added:

"She is actually right, fix your home before impressing the street."

@loyisopikoli868 highlighted:

"The jeans complement the sofa. 😂"

