A couple’s house tour on TikTok served couple goals until the husband dropped a bombshell on the wife

The woman's happiness quickly disappeared when she learned who the new place really belonged to

Her quick mood change got thousands of tongues wagging on the popular social media platform

A married couple shared a video of their new house. Image: @mercy_festus

A husband surprised his wife with a new, stunning home. She was all smiles when the guy revealed the surprise.

Couple flaunt new house

The virtual tour had it all, gorgeous spaces and chic vibes. It gave a glimpse of the master bedroom, walk-in closet and spacious bathroom.

But near the end, the husband announced to his wifey that the house was not in her name.

A married couple snapped with their two little children. Image: @mercy_festus

Woman questions partner about title deed

The woman's joy is seen vanishing in the video on their TikTok page @mercy_festus. She said:

"That's awful, if you buy me a house, you put in my name. This is not good though."

When she asked why he put the house in his name, he replied: "Cause I was the one with the money."

Watch the TikTok video below:

The viral clip with 996,000 views sparked mixed reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Have a look at some comments below:

@mandyknudsen said:

"He doesn't trust her. That's why."

@jenniferisaholbert wrote:

"You do not need your name on that house. You signed a marriage certificate already."

@monad03 asked:

"What was the point of him even saying that though? 🫤"

@AlisaWalker972 mentioned:

"Being in his name doesn't matter because we are together and it will remain that way. That was rude of her."

@Thisrighthere suggested:

"Just enjoy it and be grateful! Some women don’t get that."

@Chalupacabra stated:

"Smart move, you can tell she is just protecting herself on your dime."

@whysosensitive shared:

"Our house is in my wife's name cause her parents paid for it. I ain't saying a word!"

@melomartinez980 added:

"If you plan on being with him no matter what all your life it shouldn't matter whose mane it's in!💯"

SA couples show off their new houses

