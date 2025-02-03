"Beautiful": Woman Builds Dream Home and Moves into Empty House, SA Raves

A South African lady shared her inspiring journey which touched many people in the nation

The hun revealed how she built her home in a TikTok video making rounds on the internet

Comments poured in from online users who were impressed by the lady's story as they inquired for more information while some praised her hard work

One young lady in South Africa beamed with pride as she showed off her stunning home which she moved into.

A South African woman moved into her empty house, which she built. Image:@katlegobird

Source: TikTok

Woman moves into an empty house

The hun, who goes by the social media handle @katlegobird shared with her viewers that she had embarked on a journey of building her home about five years ago and now her dream has been turned into a reality.

After draining her pockets, she decided to move into her empty house with no furnisher or cupboards, but despite all of that, @katlegobird expressed that she felt at "peace." While taking to her TikTok caption saying:

"After years of building and dreaming, it’s finally time to move in and make this house a home! So grateful for the journey and excited for what’s ahead. Welcome to the next chapter."

The stunner also revealed that she purchased land back in 2018 at R565k. The lady's story inspired many people to follow suit, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok.

Watch the video of the woman's empty home below:

Netizens clap for the woman's achievement

People were proud of the woman's achievement as they congratulated her in the comments, while others simply asked for tips.

MrsMfama said:

"Beautiful house can you do a story time on how you did it."

User inquired:

"Guys I'm confused about buying land and building a house is it cheaper than buying a house pay for a bond pls help."

Nthabiseng Musi501 wrote:

"I'm glad you have a house I don't care if it's empty."

Thabi_tumz shared:

"Congratulations sis. I wish I could join. you there on the floor."

MsNolza07

"This is lovely sisi! Well done, this is worthy of being celebrated! It will all come together, take in the peace!"

User wrote:

"Beautiful congratulations usebenzile."

A South African woman flexed the house she built in a TikTok video. Image: @katlegobird

Source: TikTok

South African women build houses

Briefly News previously reported that giving back to parents is always a great way to show appreciation, and this lady did just that as she built her mother a house.

A woman took to the internet to showcase her journey of building her own dream house, which impressed netizens.

