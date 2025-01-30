“It’s Not a Crime”: SA Busts at Woman Packing Conference Goodies for Her Kids

A South African mother shared that even though her conference meeting ended, she would get her kids something from the event

The TikTokker jokingly showed how she took sweet treats off a table to put into her work bag

Local internet users found the TikTok video comical and asked why she didn't take more items on the table

A woman humorously shared what she would've taken for her kids at a conference meeting. Images: @leader_itu

Source: Instagram

Mothers always find a way to get their children what they need, or, more often than not, what they want.

One humorous mom recently shared how, after attending a conference, she made it her mission to spoil her kids with some free goodies.

A conference calls for some treats

Noting that the video was just for laughs, TikTokker and mother Itumeleng Mothlabane jokingly shared how she quickly grabbed a few sweets for her kids at home after a conference meeting had ended.

She quickly put the luxuries in her bag, avoiding the other items on the table.

Watch the comical TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at funny mom

Social media users cracked jokes and expressed laughter after seeing the mother pack the sweet treats into her bag.

Itumeleng thought about her children's sweet tooth when she dropped the sweets into her bag. Image: PhotoAlto/Michele Constantini

Source: Getty Images

@lindiwemalakoane said with humour:

"Mara, you are forgetting the stationary on the table."

Itumeleng replied to the TikTokker:

"Please don’t give me more ideas."

@princessntokozo1 shared with a laugh:

"I am disappointed you didn't take more."

@mawinis3 told the online community:

"My dad once complained about my mom taking food whenever they went to Christmas parties. He said he's never going with her again."

@naye24p confessed in the comments:

"I had sweets in my bag for three months because I saw my colleagues doing this and I copied them."

@nipepu laughed and pointed out:

"It's not a crime."

@nqobileminnie19 said to app users:

"I'm the kid my boyfriend has to bring conference leftovers for."

3 Other stories about Mzansi mom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 25-year-old single mother who shared how she juggled motherhood, her studies, business, and more.

reported about a 25-year-old single mother who shared how she juggled motherhood, her studies, business, and more. A viral video captured a local mom cheering at her child's graduation at the University of the Western Cape. Her reaction warmed people's hearts.

A South African mother danced in celebration after her daughter gifted her R15 000. Internet users shared how happy they were for the joyful parent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News