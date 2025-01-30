One young hun showed off how she enjoyed her last meal before heading to res and peeps were amused

The TikTok video gained massive traction gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Many online users could relate as they flooded the comments section cracking jokes while some shared their thoughts

A student in South Africa left online users amused as she flexed her last meal before heading to res.

A student unveiled how she enjoyed her last cooked meal at home in a TikTok video before heading to res. Image: @macebekhulu258

Source: TikTok

Woman enjoys her last meal before heading to res

The clip, which was uploaded by TikTok user @macebekhulu258, captures the moment as she savours her final home-cooked meal before moving to res for the start of the school year.

In the video, the hun is seen enjoying a hearty meal while reminiscing about her time at home with family. Taking to her TikTok caption, the student said the following:

"Enjoying my last five-star meals at home sengiyodla uphuthu ne-slip sase sportscene eRes."

@macebekhulu258's footage quickly went viral online with many South Africans, particularly students, resonated with the sentiment, as the emotional transition from home to res is a rite of passage for many young people in the country.

Take a look at the video below:

SA can relate to student's video

Many comments from South Africans expressing their own experiences. Some users shared their memories of the bittersweet moment of leaving home for res, while others joked about how home-cooked meals are always missed once they're gone.

Pinkie said:

"Bathi ucama enye ngenye drip forever food is temporary choose wisely."

Deliwemawela wrote:

"My daughter came back from holidays ayislender now I get it."

Beauty F00L expressed:

"I'm even making my mom cook all my favourite meals."

Ngwekazi replied:

"I regret not eating that much at home like I lose appetite at home but at res you could even think I'm a pig."

Wandile Mngomezulu commented:

"I gained weight at home...tlala wouldn't be such a bad idea."

Students attempt cooking at res, leaving SA amused

Briefly News previously reported that a young man who goes by the TikTok handle @__prince.k left many people on the internet in laughter after he displayed his amusing antics.

Briefly News previously reported that a young man who goes by the TikTok handle @__prince.k left many people on the internet in laughter after he displayed his amusing antics. A man had South Africans in laughter after he was captured in a TikTok video cooking stiff pap.

These young Mzansi women were hungry but did not want to brave the cold, so they cooked eggs on the top of their heater.

Source: Briefly News