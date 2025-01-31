A young woman shared a video on TikTok showing her 70-year-old mother taking notes while watching Big Brother Mzansi

The fan of the show jotted down the names of the housemates who were nominated for eviction

People on the internet rushed to the post's comment section with stories of how their loved ones acted while watching the reality competition

A woman showed her 70-year-old mother taking notes while watching Big Brother Mzansi. Images: @mpho_0207 / Instagram, @mpho_0207 / TikTok

Reality shows have a way of keeping people glued to their screens, eager to catch every exciting moment. One such viewer was a gogo who not only watched her favourite show but also took notes about it.

Big Brother Mzansi's superfan

A TikTok user named Mpho Maake showed app users a video of her 70-year-old mother jotting down notes while watching Big Brother Mzansi.

The reality competition series sees ordinary individuals entering a house monitored 24/7 by an audience, who votes on who will receive the monetary prize at the end.

Big Brother Mzansi contestant Ezra currently serves as Head of House. Image: @bigbromzansi

The gogo had her notebook with her, which Mpho showed was filled with the housemates' names and a tally of total nominations per person.

"She literally does this every Sunday," said Mpho.

Gogo's notes humour Mzansi

Thousands of members of the online community flocked to the comment section and shared how they enjoyed the video. Others told the internet about their family members enjoying the local reality competition.

@thehappypage01, who found the clip comical, wrote:

"This is the sweetest thing. I would love to hear her predictions on who is leaving."

@thembyteeceecele told app users:

"My mom is 66. I was so angry yesterday when she was cheering for Ezra to win. I regret telling her about Big Brother Mzansi."

@maapeya89 asked Mpho:

"Was she a teacher? My mom is a teacher and writes notes for everything."

Mpho replied to the TikTokker:

"Yes. I blame the profession."

A humoured @bongilongs stated:

"I saw the book and cracked up. I love her."

@sparkling_dust7 jokingly shared:

"She is planning her strategy for when she goes in next year."

