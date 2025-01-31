“I Thought I Was Going to Die”: Lotion Prank Has Gauteng Woman Fearing for Her Life, SA Laughs
- A Gauteng-based content creator on TikTok showed app users how she pranked a woman using lotion
- The victim of the prank tasted the lotion and was told afterwards that it was poisonous, which had her fearing for her life
- Many members of the online community found the clip hilarious and shared their laughter in the comment section
From harmless jokes to elaborate setups, the internet is filled with pranks people are eager to partake in. In one such instance, A woman from Gauteng pulled a prank on another that involved lotion, leaving the victim fearing for her life.
Rubbing in the fear of lotion
TikTok content creator Bodean Peters placed a glass cup with some lotion on a table in front of a woman named Wankie, who, at first, didn't know what the cup contained. When Bodean left the room, another person on the side encouraged Wankie to taste it, which she immediately thought had a disgusting flavour.
After Bodean returned, she revealed it was lotion and tasting the poisonous substance, which she put on her face, would lead to death. This news obviously shocked Wankie, who screamed in fear and entertained Bodean.
Wankie then asked Bodean:
"How long are you going to laugh? No, you guys mustn't do that. I'm shivering because I thought I was going to die."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Lotion prank humours SA
After seeing the video on their For You Pages, thousands of social media users expressed laughter and cracked jokes in the comment section.
@byron_12072021, who loved the post, shared:
"This was the best lotion prank I have seen."
@sparie33 laughed and said:
"She still had time to put her shoes on."
@faniemustafa remarked with humour:
"That water suddenly started tasting nice."
@spha.zondi7 added in the comments:
"Oh, my goodness. How could you say it was poisonous? The way she screamed."
@j_nine27 shared with Bodean:
"I laughed with you from beginning to end."
@user9174413316379 wrote in the comment section:
"My poor stomach is so sore from laughing. My favourite TikTok channel."
Source: Briefly News
