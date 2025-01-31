Muiz and Jae, a couple known for creating content online, participated in the latest TikTok video call prank

The prank has become controversial, with one Australian content creator calling out app users for their participation

Social media users who saw the couple's video found the boyfriend's concern comical and laughed in the comments

A woman had her boyfriend feeling concerned when she pranked him. Images: @muizandjae

Trends come and go, but every so often, new ones come and captivate the internet. One couple joined in on the frenzy, participating in a viral TikTok video call prank that left the boyfriend worried about his girlfriend's safety.

Video call prank takes a turn

Content-creating couple Muiz and Jae were one of many TikTokkers to partake in the trend where one person would video call another and use the face of an Aboriginal Australian man, Eric Yunkaporta, to confuse them when they answer the call.

Muiz was visibly stunned to see someone else instead of his girlfriend and began shouting and showing concern:

"Please, I'm begging you. Where is Jaela? I'm begging you in Jesus Christ."

The video's caption read:

"Prank gone wrong. I’m getting the silent treatment."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viral TikTok prank deemed dehumanising

Australian content creator Jeff Kissubi shared on TikTok that he found the viral trend dehumanised and mocked the indigenous man's features for entertainment purposes while perpetuating harmful stereotypes towards the community.

Jeff Kissubi, an Australian content creator, called out social media users who participated in the controversial TikTok trend. Image: @jeffsterkiss_.

"This is not a gimmick. This is not a joke. This is a real person we're talking about who has a life, a history, a story, and an identity.

"The trend is exposing this idea of reducing the life of an individual as a punchline."

Internet laughs at TikTok prank

TikTokkers who saw the couple's video rushed to the comment section with laughter, presumably unaware of how controversial the prank had become.

Many others joked about the man's reaction to seeing Eric on his screen.

@justasmalltowngirlii wrote in the comment section:

"You could see the fear and concern in his eyes."

@itschinenye laughed and said:

"He looked like he was about to cry."

After seeing Muiz's reaction, @tandumademedoit shared:

"He literally insulted the man and then started to beg him."

@jwood3o4, who found the clip humorous, added in the comments:

"I'm trying so hard to figure out what he is saying."

@reedahtre00 told the public:

"He sounds so scared thinking something has happened to his girlfriend."

@city.grl.ni said to the woman with a laugh:

"Don’t raise that man's blood pressure like that."

