Popular YouTube couple Seemah and Ghost Hlubi recently left social media in stitches with their latest video

The controv e rsial couple shared a video of their latest prank which caused a buzz on X (Twitter)

e In the video, Ghost Hlubi pretends to be proposing to his girlfriend, Seemah who appears upset when she finds out it's fake

Ghost Hlubi pranks girlfriend Seemah with a marriage proposal. Images: s.eemah_x

Social media influencer Ghost Hlubi who recently appeared on Lasizwe's YouTube channel recently pranked his girlfriend Seemah with a marriage proposal.

The couple's latest video comes after Seemah revealed that Ghost Hlubi lost R30,000 while vacationing in Mauritius in 2024.

Fans of the social media couple took to X to respond to the video, with some fans slamming Hlubi for pranking Seemah.

South Africans react to viral video

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula recently shared a video of Ghost Hlubi pranking his girlfriend Seemah on his X account.

@msjmusa wrote:

"So their age mates really enjoy this kind of content?"

@miss_machika said:

"At least now he tells her when he's about to prank her because knowing Seemah, that's not how she was gonna react."

@NormaMansoor wrote:

"I’ll break his teeth right there. And say it was a reflex."

@GXIImalux12 responded:

"Someone once compared her to Uncle Waffles!"

@tshu_tshu2 replied:

"Imagine dating Ghost Hlubi. I’d be embarrassed."

@Nothando_Ro said:

"Like why does he just put the actual ring on her finger and stop playing around?"

@NtombikayiseBa6 replied:

"They probably planned the whole thing."

@Rose031090 wrote:

"Didn’t we leave these two in 2024? Or are we gonna leave them in 2025?"

@LibraYono said:

"Seemah has immense potential in the entertainment industry. This hlubi boy will dim her light if she's not careful!"

@Joyfield16 wrote:

"Unfortunately, yes! Most of the Youtubers his age ended up going his direction, fake or staged pranks."

Ghost Hlubi and Seemah suspect challenge

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November 2024 that Ghost Hlubi and Seemah participated in the suspect challenge.

The fan-favourite YouTube couple left their fans in stitches as they exposed each other in the viral video.

