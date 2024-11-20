Seemah and Ghost Hlubi recently participated in the now-famous suspect challenge

The influencer couple had fans in stitches at their video and how they exposed each other

Netizens are convinced that Seemah was waiting for an opportunity to expose her man and went too far

Seemah shamelessly roasted Ghost Hlubi while doing the suspect challenge. Image: s.eemah_x

Seemah and her boyfriend, Ghost Hlubi, dropped their entry for the viral suspect challenge.

Ghost Hlubi and Seemah join suspect challenge

Influencer couple, Ghost Hlubi and Seemah, recently joined the suspect challenge, and kept stooping lower and lower to see who would break.

What kicked off with a comment about Seemah's booty, or lack thereof, ended in the influencer mocking her boyfriend's hairline, fashion sense, and physique:

"Suspect wears fake shoes.

"Suspect has a skewed hairline.

"Suspect has hips."

All the while, Hlubi walked in shame, listening to his girlfriend roast her like a turkey, with little to no comeback while telling Seemah that he was not playing anymore.

Hlubi shared the video on his Instagram page:

Mzansi reacts to Seemah and Ghost Hlubi's video

Netizens were hysterical at the couple roasting each other:

blackchild_busii laughed:

"Semah went hard with this one."

tay.riich_x was convinced:

"She always wanted to cook you; she just never got the chance! 'Cause what?"

thickporsche_ was in stitches:

"He came for her hairline, and she came for everything!"

a.wholespurrraa wrote:

"Seemah’s laughter makes it worse!"

Siya_Mazibuk0 posted:

"Girls will always tell the truth; no jokes here."

theylove_tummie_02 said:

"This was too personal. I think the suspect challenge has to actually be taken by Ghost and Seemah."

Seemah calls out Cyan Boujee

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Seemah exposing her former friend, Cyan Boujee, for stalking and hacking her accounts.

The influencer claims that Cyan had made several attempts to gain access to her social media pages.

This comes after she exposed Seemah's bank account balance after going through her latest transactions in her e-mails:

"The price really isn't worth it. And I had the opportunity to hack and steal from her, but I kept it cool, probably because the money wasn't enough."

