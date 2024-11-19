Nasty C appears to have picked up some basic SeSotho skills after using the language in a recent video

The rapper was inspired to brush up on his ability to speak the language following an interview with media personality Naledi Mallela

Social media was buzzing with laughter after the Hell Naw artist struggled to nail his delivery in SeSotho

Nasty C encouraged his fans to buy tickets for his Ivyson tour, which will take place on 7 December 2024 in Johannesburg. He shared this message in Sesotho.

Nasty C announced his upcoming tour in Sesotho, and his fans think he sounds hilarious. Image: @NastyC

Source: Getty Images

The interview that sparked it all

It all started during an interview when Naledi Mallela, a TV host and YouTuber, had Nasty C and rapper Cassper Nyovest for their much-talked-about African Throne Tour. While she tried to explain something in Sesotho to Nasty C, he quickly admitted that he didn’t "understand the language." This caught both Naledi and Cassper by surprise. But he mentioned he knows a couple of Sotho phrases, like "ke rata modimo," which translates to I love God, and "ke batla ho robala," meaning I want to sleep.

The Phases rapper hopped on Instagram to remind everyone about his tour next month.

The reviews soon came through

Nasty C's fans weren't too harsh with their opinions. Even though many of them were laughing, it was all good fun.

@lemphis_clout wrote:

"You are coming well with it."

@sean_ryosei commented:

"At least you are trying."

@ayanda_ayih_sokhela added:

"Durban boy for real."

@sagedakid added:

"The last part killed me. I don't even want to tell you what you meant Bro."

@tebo_the_nerd asked:

"What’s wrong with you."

Charlize Theron's remarks about Afrikaans irks SA authorities

In relevant news, Briefly News, it was reported the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) has reacted to Charlize Theron's remarks about her mother tongue. In a recent interview, the South African-born Hollywood superstar claimed Afrikaans is a dying language.

The actress' comments did not sit well with PanSALB. In a statement reacting to her comments claiming that about only 44 people speak the language in Mzansi, the board cited a report by the Stats South Africa Community Survey of 2018.

Source: Briefly News