South African rapper Nasty C said he will bring his A-game at the upcoming Ivyson Tour 2024

The rapper is glad that the show is back after taking a hiatus for some time, but now things are back in full swing

Nasty C fans are amped for the concert, crossing their fingers that the rapper will deliver as promised

Fans are in for a treat as Nasty C promised that his upcoming Ivyson Tour 2024 edition is going to be a night to remember.

Nasty C says Ivyson Tour 2024 will be jam-packed. Image: @nasty_csa

Nasty C urges fans to pull up on tour

South African rapper, Nasty C is gearing up for an epic night that fans will not even want to forget. The Ivyson Tour is back, baby, and there is nobody more relieved than the man himself.

In an energetic video on Instagram, Nasty expressed relief that the concert is back, and he promises it will be bigger than ever.

“You know that's my baby, I’ve been waiting to bring this mother back, bro. It’s been up for a couple of years, and that has been killing me, but I’m excited, I’m super excited!” the rapper exclaimed.

Nasty C further stated that it would be a magical night, so much to the point where phones would be off.

“We’re putting so much work to make sure that this night is a magical night, a magical experience from the minute you walk in through those gates, you won’t even wanna be on your phone. I promise you, unless you're capturing the moment.”

The show will take place in Johannesburg on December 7, 2024, at 1 Fox.

Fans amped for Nasty C's concert

His fans hyped for the concert, hoping the rapper would live up to his promise.

tracesouthernafrica stated:

"We WILL be there, Cizzle! 🔥"

kindlynxsh.exe said:

"We all for it, less turn up."

lekaagotwings said:

"No worry, my cousin, we dey for you."

thickleeyonc hyped:

"We can't wait!!!! I'm bringing all my cousins."

panda_humz exclaimed:

"Tickets bought, t-shirts bought... so excited!!!!"

