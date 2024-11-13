Durban businesswoman Nonku Williams has announced the release date for her memoir titled Unapologetically Me

The star took to Instagram to share that her memoir offers a raw and uncut look into her life

Fans are waiting in anticipation for the Reality TV star and personality's memoir when it hits the shelves

Nonku Williams is set to release her memoir 'Unapologetically Me'. Image: @nonku_williams

Fans of the ever-so-bubbly Nonku Williams are about to delve into the TV star's world as she examines her experiences and lays them bare.

Nonku Williams announces new book

The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Nonku Williams has added author to her long list of accolades.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star announced that her book would be on the shelves in 2025.

Her supporters flooded her comments section with kind words as they anticipated a hit book.

More about Nonku Williams' memoir

Nonku Williams opened up more about the writing process and why she decided to share her personal life with her fans. In a post, she said:

"Writing a book has allowed me to reflect on the next chapter of life, as the year comes to a close. I’ve grown in ways I didn’t anticipate, and yes, I’ve made my share of mistakes—that I’ve owned up to as part of my humanness. Sharing my journey so openly has meant putting my life on display for people to watch, love, critique,laugh and even learn from. But a key lesson has been learning to surrender to the journey.

Nonku Williams receives praise from fans

The businesswoman received heaps of congratulatory messages from her fans as they stated how eager they were for the drop.

gifted_heal' advised:

"Never ever let anyone misjudge you of who you are and what you do at your special and happy time...there will always be haters dear...don't ever drop your tears for such foolish and undermines...God blessed you with everything you have, and there's no one can take it from you🙏🏼"

sorishanaidoo' responded:

"Well done, my babe❤️❤️"

simplynozipho replied:

"Congratulations, my love ❤️"

beverley__steyn's profile picture

"Congratulations, my angel. Wow, you did it. Well done Noks, good work. I’m behind you."

komatimanyakaportiam' lauded her:

"Congratulations ❤️ Nonku, so excited and can't wait to get one."

jayla001 replied:

"Can I please have as late Christmas 🎄 🎁 @king_nolz ❤️ Well Done Ms. Williams."

childrenofalovingheavenlyfathe shared:

"Ladies and gentlemen. I give to, the one and only. Miss Nonku Williams international. 👏🙌super proud of you @nonku_williams ❤️"

