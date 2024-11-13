A lady in love showed off what she had planned for her boyfriend, who was celebrating his birthday

The clip was shared on the TikTok video platform, giving many online community members ideas to use for their loved ones

Social media users took to the comment section to praise the lady for being thoughtful, while others wished for love

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A TikTok user showed off her love language in a birthday surprise for her boyfriend. Image: @natasha_m021

Source: TikTok

A warm-hearted babe had Mzansi singles wishing to find partners after flexing a touching birthday surprise she prepared for her boyfriend.

The woman shared a video clip on TikTok's video streaming platform under her user handle @natasha_m021, attracting almost 120K views.

The hun's thoughtful gesture on display

The video shows @natasha_m021 opening a flip file with colourful pages. Each page has money ranging from R20 to R100 and a message for the 24-year-old boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The babe also shares a note wishing her boyfriend well and letting him know she is praying for him before promising to be by his side in 2025.

Watch the video below:

The hun gets the Girlfriend of the Year award from Mzansi

The post attracted almost 200 comments from social media users who were ready to award @natasha_m021 the most thoughtful woman for 2025. Singles shared that the post pressured them, and many TikTok users took to the comment to ask if they could steal her idea.

User @kaymoo_october said:

"It’s honestly the little things bethuna, congratulations mamas🤭🥰."

User @frommypov added:

"This was so intentional and very thoughtful 🥰."

User @Kay.Maseli said:

"Yoh, 2024 I’ll never forget you, my dear,"

User @Thandy_Mbokane commented:

"I love this so much, not because of money, but the time invested in creating and writing for you."

User @Avu_plaatjie said:

"The effort put in this🥺💕yho may this type of love locate me."

User @brown_eyes1617 joked:

"Chomee, can I borrow your ancestors because clearly they're working overtime😭."

SA woman plans a beautiful birthday surprise for her man

In another Briefly News article, a woman received many compliments after planning a beautiful surprise to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday.

The babe bought her man a gift delivered in a big Takealot box, decorated the house, and cooked lamb shank for him.

Source: Briefly News