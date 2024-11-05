South African author Jackie Phamotse conveyed her opinions on celebrities who release below-the-standard books

Phamotse spoke about the celebrities who often release memoirs but fail to tell complete and authentic stories

Jackie said these books often lack depth and so much more, and people seem to agree with her

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Author Jackie Phamotse ripped into celebrities and influencers who have released books based on their lives but failed to tell authentic stories.

Jackie Phamotse spoke about the bad standard some celebrity books fall under. Image: @jackie_phamotse

Source: Instagram

Jackie opens up about bad celebrity books

South African author Jackie Phamotse did not hold back when she criticised the low standard of celebrity memoirs. The journalist wrote a lengthy post, ripping into the lacklustre memoirs released by celebrities, saying they lack depth.

"Being an author is not just a title or status symbol; it's a sacred responsibility to craft meaningful, well-researched content. A book's value lies in its substance, not just its marketability. Biographies and memoirs demand a particular level of honesty, vulnerability and depth," she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Jackie Phamotse said authors should be open to telling authentic stories and revealing unknown details about their lives that fans do not know.

"Authors must be willing to share their authentic experiences, shedding light on unknown aspects of their lives. These publications not only undermine the credibility of the writing community but also insult the very essence of storytelling."

Read the rest of Jackie's post here.

Fans react to Jackie's sentiments

Peeps share Jackie's sentiments and agree that some celebrity books are not worth buying.

khensk said:

"I agree!!!! Full of grammatical errors, oftentimes such books are poorly constructed and lack professional editing. I do blame self-publishing to an extent for the plague of ill-written content."

anastasimokgobu claimed:

"I blame publishing houses, they approach celebrities who already have a community because they know the book will sell. Some of these people never wanted to be Authors, but because they were offered money, they did it. I agree with you, most of them lacks authenticity and vulnerability, they still wanna remain perfect even in a book that is meant to teach."

nkatixenia's profile picture shared:

"Well said. I attempted reading one celebrity book, and no way!!!! It was not worth it, and to date, I questioned whether this person is an author or if it's because they have money. Did they even read this book?"

matshidiso.hermajesty.shikoane revealed:

"My people think I'm funny when I tell them, "I don't buy or read books by influencers or celebrities."

Jackie Phamotse supports Chris Brown's concert

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jackie Phamotse went on a live stream where she supported Chris Brown's upcoming concert, saying she would be attending.

An NGO attempted to cancel the concert, but they seemingly failed.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News