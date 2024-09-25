Jackie Phamotse has threatened to expose even more local celebrities after completing her sentence

The controversial author is currently under house arrest for defamation and says she has more files to drop

She said the list would be long and that many local favourites would be quiet after what she had to say

Jackie Phamotse says she will expose more local celebs once she completes her sentence. Images: jackie_phamotse

Despite being under house arrest, Jackie Phamotse has not stopped working and is getting ready to release more files.

Jackie Phamotse vows to spill tea on celebs

As she serves her two years of house arrest for defaming Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo, it appears the humiliation did not stop Jackie Phamotse from speaking her mind.

The controversial author, who recently published her latest book, The Tea Merchant, says there's more tea to spill and that local celebrities are yet to be exposed.

According to ZiMoja, Jackie plans to reveal more truths about South African celebs and says there's a long list of "faves" whose dirty laundry will be aired:

"Once I'm done, none of your celebrities or icons will be active online. The list is long, and the South African list will be longer."

Jackie Phamotse speaks on Diddy drama

Her sentencing has not stopped her from being informed about current affairs, and Jackie recently spoke on the Diddy scandal, saying it sounded too familiar.

In 2019, Phamotse published the sequel to her controversial series, Bare: The Cradle of the Hockey Club, which highlighted the underworld of South Africa's elite and sounded eerily similar to Diddy's infamous parties.

Jackie said she was glad the truth was finally coming out:

"This Diddy situation remains true to what I have written! It doesn’t matter what you call it, 'Freak offs' or 'Hockey Club'; every country has its own name. However, the truth remains! I hope one day you accept the reality. One day, very soon, the elites will have nowhere to hide!"

