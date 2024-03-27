Basetsana Kumalo broke her silence following Jackie Phamotse's sentencing hearing

The former Miss South Africa was relieved to finally put the drama behind her, saying it was a victory for all cyberbullying victims

Mzansi congratulated Bassie on a successful trial and hoped that Jackie's situation would be a lesson to keyboard ninjas everywhere

Basetsana Kumalo officially addressed the public following Jackie Phamotse's sentence. Images: Instagram/ basetsanakumalo and Facebook/ Jackie Phamotse

Basetsana Kumalo finally addressed the public after Jackie Phamotse's sentence. The disgraced author was handed two years of house arrest for the rude and defamatory remarks she made about Basetsana and her husband, Romeo.

Basetsana Kumalo comments on Jackie Phamotse sentence

Coming from finally putting her years-long legal battle with Jackie Phamotse to rest, Basetsana Kumalo can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Briefly News previously reported that Bassie gave a powerful victim impact statement ahead of Jackie's sentencing, saying the author's words turned her and her family's world upside down.

As Jackie prepares to begin her sentence and possibly appeal, Basetsana spoke to Nompilo Zulu in several videos about her reaction to the sentence:

"The law has taken its course, justice has been served, and more importantly, the dignity of my family has been restored.

"This is for every South African child who has been cyberbullied. Now, South Africans have a recourse and can come to the courts to seek justice. The judgement is also a tribute to people who've taken their lives because of cyberbullies. So, we welcome this judgement."

Mzansi reacts to Jackie Phamotse's sentence

The jokes are flying, and netizens have a lot to say about Jackie Phamotse's sentence:

Leannememphis quoted K.O's verse on Run Jozi:

"'Next thing you know, your career is over, ntwana, over some characters?'"

Malie_N said:

"Not Jackie going through another hard lockdown by herself."

Wothi_Mthiyane wrote:

"Minding your business saves you from a lot of things."

NabelaBilankulu posted:

"I am so happy about the outcome of this. It must serve as a lesson to a lot of bullies."

