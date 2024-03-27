Author Jackie Phamotse was sentenced to two years of house arrest following the Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo defamation saga

Jackie was also fined and given unpaid community service after she was found guilty of defaming the Kumalos

Basetsana expressed excitement as her life has been restored, and that she will be celebrating with her family in a 3-day celebration

Jackie Phamotse was sentenced to 2 years of house arrest plus a fine. Image: @basetsanakumalo, @jackiephamotse

Finally, The controversial author Jackie Phamotse has been told her fate following her defamation case, which was opened by power couple Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo in 2018.

Jackie Phamotse sentenced to 2 years of house arrest

Jackie Phamotse has been making headlines after her defamation case became the talk of the town. The star who launched the last book Ego, part of her Bare: The Blessers Game collection, has been facing defamation charges.

Recently, the star has come to know her fate following the Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo defamation saga in 2018. According to Fakazanews, Phamotse was sentenced to two years of house arrest, a fine, plus unpaid community service after she was found guilty of defaming the Kumalos.

After the judgement, a happy Basetsana expressed her excitement to journalists outside the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg that her life had been restored and that she would be celebrating with her family in a 3-day celebration.

She said:

"I am greatly relieved that we can finally reclaim our lives, find peace, and move forward. It's crucial for everyone to assert themselves, defend their rights, and safeguard the dignity and integrity of their families. Most importantly, one should never allow others to dictate their fate or silence their voices. Through this legal battle, I have reclaimed my voice and thwarted attempts to rewrite the narrative of my life and the legacy I've built in this country.

"As I approach my 50th birthday this Friday, I am filled with optimism. It will be a joyous occasion, spanning three days of celebration and gratitude. Saturday's gala dinner will be particularly meaningful, followed by a thanksgiving picnic on Sunday."

Basetsana also shared that her family's dignity has been restored following this judgement and that this victory is not only for them but for each and every person who has been cyberbullied.

What you need to know about Jackie Phamotse's defamation case

The Kumalos gag Jackie Phamotse

Briefly News previously reported that the couple was first granted an order in 2018. After they won the battle against the Bare author, they decided to renew it again. Jackie's sentencing was set for 24 October 2023 but was later postponed to 14 November 2023.

As it stands, there is no new date scheduled. In the interim, the couple wants Jackie to keep their names out of her mouth as they await the court's set date for her sentencing.

