Jackie Phamotse Sentenced to 2 Years of House Arrest Following the Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo Saga
- Author Jackie Phamotse was sentenced to two years of house arrest following the Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo defamation saga
- Jackie was also fined and given unpaid community service after she was found guilty of defaming the Kumalos
- Basetsana expressed excitement as her life has been restored, and that she will be celebrating with her family in a 3-day celebration
Finally, The controversial author Jackie Phamotse has been told her fate following her defamation case, which was opened by power couple Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo in 2018.
Jackie Phamotse sentenced to 2 years of house arrest
Jackie Phamotse has been making headlines after her defamation case became the talk of the town. The star who launched the last book Ego, part of her Bare: The Blessers Game collection, has been facing defamation charges.
Recently, the star has come to know her fate following the Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo defamation saga in 2018. According to Fakazanews, Phamotse was sentenced to two years of house arrest, a fine, plus unpaid community service after she was found guilty of defaming the Kumalos.
After the judgement, a happy Basetsana expressed her excitement to journalists outside the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg that her life had been restored and that she would be celebrating with her family in a 3-day celebration.
She said:
"I am greatly relieved that we can finally reclaim our lives, find peace, and move forward. It's crucial for everyone to assert themselves, defend their rights, and safeguard the dignity and integrity of their families. Most importantly, one should never allow others to dictate their fate or silence their voices. Through this legal battle, I have reclaimed my voice and thwarted attempts to rewrite the narrative of my life and the legacy I've built in this country.
“My husband earns over R86K but won't pay child maintenance”: Expert advises woman going through divorce
"As I approach my 50th birthday this Friday, I am filled with optimism. It will be a joyous occasion, spanning three days of celebration and gratitude. Saturday's gala dinner will be particularly meaningful, followed by a thanksgiving picnic on Sunday."
Basetsana also shared that her family's dignity has been restored following this judgement and that this victory is not only for them but for each and every person who has been cyberbullied.
What you need to know about Jackie Phamotse's defamation case
- Jackie Phamotse faces two charges of crimen injuria over a tweet she posted in 2018 about Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo.
- The controversial author and Kumalo's heated case continued in June 2023 as Jackie returned to court.
- In September 2023, Jackie was found guilty of defamation and faced four charges.
- After Phamotse was found guilty, controversial blogger Musa Khawula defended the author in a video, sharing that she was not lying and always told the truth.
- After losing her battle against Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo in court, the bestselling author finally spoke out.
The Kumalos gag Jackie Phamotse
Briefly News previously reported that the couple was first granted an order in 2018. After they won the battle against the Bare author, they decided to renew it again. Jackie's sentencing was set for 24 October 2023 but was later postponed to 14 November 2023.
As it stands, there is no new date scheduled. In the interim, the couple wants Jackie to keep their names out of her mouth as they await the court's set date for her sentencing.
Source: Briefly News