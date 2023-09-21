Jackie Phamotse has reemerged on social media after being found guilty of defamation, crimen injuria, and breaching a protection order in her legal dispute with Basetsana Kumalo

Jackie Phamotse has returned to social media days after the court found the author guilty of defamation, crimen injuria, and breaching a protection order in her legal action against Basetsana Kumalo.

Jackie Phamotse has broken her silence after losing the defamation case against Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo. Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape, Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Getty Images and @basetsanakumalo

Source: UGC

Jackie Phamotse breaks her silence

Controversial author and activist Jackie Phamotse is back on her social media platforms a few days after losing her court battle. The star who has been charting Twitter trends seems unbothered by the noise surrounding her name.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared a short clip showing her popular books Bare: The Cradle of the Hockey Club and BARE V: Curtain Call on a bookshelf. She captioned the post with a motivational quote that read:

"Never cower, you built this! You came from nothing and this is what you created and so much more."

Mzansi shares thoughts on Jackie Phamotse's case

Social media has been awash with various theories concerning Jackie Phamotse and Basetsana Khumalo's case. Some people feel this should be a lesson to keyboard warriors who are always spreading rumours online, others believe the author lost because she didn't have good lawyers, but she is correct.

@AfroNeneBae said:

"Dylan Kardashian is apparently the guy who's friends with Karabo. Karabo is alleged to have had ️‍ encounters with Mr. Khums. Since both Karabo and Dylan have passed, the only one I think knows EVERYTHING is Khanyi Mbau. She can get Jackie Phamotse out of this mess. ALLEGEDLY!"

@lupingcayisa wrote:

"The judgment against the vile, mendacious, pathological liar JACKIE PHAMOTSE has been handed down. She is found guilty as charged on counts 1, 2, 3,4 . It’s taken the Kumalo’s 5 years to get to this verdict. Sentencing has been postponed to 24 Oct."

Jackie Phamotse found guilty of defaming Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo, former Miss SA celebrates

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that author Jackie Phamotse has been found guilty of defaming Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo. She made her appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 19 September.

Phamotse faced charges of crimen injuria, criminal defamation, and contempt of court after her damning 2018 tweet.

Source: Briefly News