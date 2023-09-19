Author Jackie Phamotse has been found guilty of defaming Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo

The former Miss South Africa shed tears of joy as she celebrated her and her husband's victory and said this was a victory for their children and parents. Image: @basetsanakumalo, @jackie_phamotse

Source: Instagram

Author Jackie Phamotse has been found guilty of defaming Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo. She made her appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 19 September.

The Kumalos win case against Jackie Phamotse

Phamotse faced charges of crimen injuria, criminal defamation, and contempt of court after her damning 2018 tweet.

The five-year-long legal battle ended in court when the magistrate said it was proven beyond reasonable doubt that the Bare author defamed the Kumalos.

The magistrate was quoted by Sunday World as saying:

“Having regard to the totality of the evidence, the court is satisfied that the state has proved its case against Ms Phamotse, on all four counts beyond reasonable doubt.”

Phamotse faced four charges, two of crimen injuria, one for criminal defamation, and another for contempt of court.

Basetsana Kumalo says this is a victory for her family

Speaking outside the Randburg magistrate's court following the judgement, Basetsana Kumalo said this was a victory for her children and her parents.

"This is for all of us, this is for my children who had to live in shame over the past five years. This is for my parent's legacy, who raised us well."

She also made mention of many people who have been in similar situations, saying this case shone the light on cyberbullying, which has taken many people's lives.

Watch the video clip shared by Twitter user @lupingcayisa below:

Netizens celebrate with the Kumalos

After the judgement was passed, Jackie Phamotse shot up the trends list, with people celebrating her guilty verdict.

@Ndoni_ZN said:

"They are going to clean good with the TV show she just signed, all that money is going to the Khumalos."

@ApheleleJody replied:

"Arrest her and throw the keys in the ocean."

@Proudly012 added:

"Suspended sentence loading or unless they sue her for money since she is found guilty."

@SerogoleManape

"They better suspend the send and public apology they proven their point no need for jail over gossip. I know gossips hurt and ruin reputation but jail bafethu is extreme. What’s there to rehabilitate over some gossips? She can just pay and apologize."

@RediTlhabi added:

"Good! Some people wake up and destroy other people's lives for no reason. They sometimes hate beautiful, successful and happy families. They are not happy so no one else can be. Basi and Romeo were patient and played the long game. It was an outrageous, brazen and hurtful act."

Mzansi called for Jackie's arrest

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi called for Jackie Phamotse to be arrested following a heated legal battle against the Kumalo family.

This follows a series of heated court appearances after Jackie made damning allegations alleging that the family filmed an adult video with a young male celebrity.

