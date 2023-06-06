Outspoken author Jackie Phamotse is back in court with former beauty queen and media mogul Basetsana Khumalo and her husband Romeo Khumalo

The South African celebrity power couple took the author to court after she alleged that they filmed an adult video with a popular rapper

The celebs have been engaged in a legal battle for a while and fans are calling for Phamotse's immediate arrest

Jackie Phamotse and Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo's legal battle is far from over. the controversial author is reportedly back at the Randburg Magistate's court for the case.

Jackie Phamotse back in court on defamation charges

Jackie Phamotse's tweets has landed her in a lot of trouble. The outspoken media personality even told ZiMoja that she lost her baby due to food poisoning because of her views.

According to a tweet posted by EWN, the star is back in court over the defamation case against Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo. TimesLIVE reports that the case dates back to 2018 when she was charged with crimen injuria for comments she made about the power couple.

In a since-deleted tweet, the I tweet what I like author seemingly suggested that Bassie and Romeo filmed an adult video with a well-known male rapper. Although she didn't drop names, all fingers pointed at the former Miss SA and her husband. The tweet read:

"Just overheard a painful conversation, a female TV mogul pleading with one of my girls to not share videos of her drunk and her husband with a celebrity boy!!!!!!!!! Kanti, what kind of marriages do we have now!!! I have asked to see this video."

Mzansi calls for Jackie Phamotse's arrest as defamation case resumes

Social media users have taken to Twitter to call for the controversial media personality's immediate arrest. Many peeps said putting Phamotse behind bars for her allegations will teach other celebs a lesson.

@NkagiM_ said:

"I am so glad the Kumalos are exposing this liar. After this, they must sue her for millions. She has become too comfortable in her lies in her stride to become an expert ya diblesser and blessee. Mxm that one lives in her head."

@ZumaYolanda wrote:

"She must provide them with the video as proof to clear her name. Simple."

@Mo_Magoda noted:

"Jackie’s lawyers postponed the matter, just to read the transcripts knowing very well she’s losing the case while they milk her."

Jackie Phamotse claims an ANC Free State politician molested her and SAPS refused to open case against him

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jackie Phamotse has opened another can of worms. The controversial author and media personality revealed that a popular politician molested her when she was still in school.

Jackie narrated her ordeal during a sit-down on popular media personality DJ Sbu's podcast, The Hustlers Corner with DJ Sbu.

