PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Video shows highjacking pursuit.

The 44-year-old recorded the incident of her chasing down hijackers in The Orchards, north of Pretoria. She drove after the criminals who had hijacked a white VW Polo in the area. Despite being shot at, she continued chasing them in hopes of saving the victim inside.

According to Rekord, Nefuri saw three men getting into a white VW Polo while she was on her way to work. She tried to stop the car, but the hijackers realised she was following them and drove off the road. Nefuri explained that one of the men in the backseat got out of the car and started running towards her while shooting at her. Despite the danger, she didn't give up because her goal was to rescue the person who was hijacked.

This heroic event gained nationwide attention after it was shared on Twitter by Yusuf Abrahmjee.

Look at the tweet below:

Mzansi applaud heroic act

Nefuri's heroic actions not only saved the victim but also led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Her story resonated deeply with people from all corners of society, who hailed her as a true hero. She risked her life to save the young man in the car.

The outpouring of support and admiration on social media was a testament to her remarkable bravery:

@Vimlesh Rajbansi said:

"What a brave Woman, she saved a life today."

@L E B O praised:

"She’s really brave yoh."

@Mokgadi_RSA_ commented:

"Sorry but I’d never do this."

@Nolwazi shared:

"She is so brave.I can see she was listening to Spirit of Praise. The Lord was with her."

@TheeAzanian said:

·"She probably saved his life too."

