Veteran broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane held back her tears when she recalled her traumatic experience

She says in the video that had it not been for her faith, the events could have turned out differently

Her comments section was filled with gratitude for life and praises to God

Veteran broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane recalls her traumatic highjack experience.

Source: Instagram

Thabiso Sikwane, the ex-wife of popular radioman, Thato 'DJ Fresh' Sikwane, went through a life-threatening experience and has opened up about it.

Thabiso's teary-eyed testimony about her highjacking

The Kaya 959 presenter took to her Instagram about the most horrible night of her life.

In the emotional video, she remembers being highjacked in May, where three men pointed guns at her.

The experience, however, strengthened her relationship with God as she recalls that all she could do was to pray for herself and the gunmen and was instantly filled with peace:

“Anybody who has survived a hijacking knows how traumatic it is. On that day, in that moment, knowing that I am never alone, as soon as I said, 'Papa, take over,' the most incredible thing happened. An overwhelming sense of peace."

Her followers lamented and thanked God:

@mantumi_the_warrior said:

"Thabiso, I thank God for your life and your wisdom my friend."

@audza_l proclaimed:

"Great is the faithfulness of our Heavenly Father."

@ttsibasa thanked her ancestors:

"Re lebogeng Modimo le badimo go go sireletsa mma. A tiro le bonolo ba Ntante Modimo bo bokwe ka methla, we love you so much ausi️."

@mrs_mogale remembers the broadcaster:

"Thank you for welcoming and embracing me when I was a newbie at Grace in Garankuwa."

@mmabatho_ngakantsi thanked her for the reminder:

"Thank you for reminding us that our God is alive and always there for us. Thanks for the inspiring words of faith and great testimony."

@mama_ka_tt was triggered:

"I went through it too and honestly, the God we serve shows off in moments like those. No one messes up with the chosen one, for you are always protected. Let’s keep praising him!!! Tse ke di nyane, he’s still gonna help you conquer! He never promised us easy battles but He promised us victory."

South Africa is a highjacking hotspot

Police Minister Bheki Cele reported in February that highjacking has increased by 30% since pre-covid, with about 63 cars stolen in a day, BUSINESSTECH reports.

eThekwini reports a spike in service delivery vehicles

In another story on Briefly News, the Durban municipality has reported a sharp rise in the highjacking of state vehicles.

It claimed that at least 95 vehicles had been hijacked in the current financial year, affecting the efficiency of service delivery.

