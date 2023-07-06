The eThekwini municipality said the spike in hijackings of municipal vehicles is impacting service delivery negatively

DURBAN - The eThekwini municipality claims that the recent spike in the hijacking of municipal and contractor vehicles is negatively impacting service delivery.

The rise in hijackings has negatively impacted service delivery in the eThekwini Municipality. Image: Stock photos and Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Municipal vehicle hijacking spike in eThekwini

The municipality revealed that no less than 95 vehicles had been stolen in the current financial year, with the number rising daily.

A report from IOL indicated that more than 110 vehicles had been hijacked, according to the head of City Fleet, Malcolm Joshua.

eThekwini said the numerous hijacking incidents have left municipal employees physically and psychologically scarred, TimesLIVE reported.

The areas that have recorded the most hijacking incidents include Mayville, Folweni, Umlazi, Kwamashu, Inanda, Zwelibomvu, Hammarsdale and KweNdengezi.

In light of the increased hijackings, the police have increased their efforts to bring carjackers to justice.

eThekwini police arrest 6 men for possessing parts stolen from municipal fleet

Six men were arrested after being found with car parts allegedly stolen from the eThekwini municipality's fleet.

The men were caught red-handed while stripping and loading the municipal vehicle parts for transport to another location. Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu confirmed the arrests.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda applauded the metro police for bringing the six men to justice and urged communities to work with law enforcement to bring hijackers to book.

