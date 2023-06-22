A man from KwaZulu-Natal has shot and killed a would-be hijacker in a bid to stop a carjacking

The man was dropping his girlfriend off in Richards Farm, Ntuzuma, when three armed men approached them

The Ntuzuma police have opened an investigation of murder, attempted carjacking and unlawful possession of a firearm

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal man fatally shot a suspected hijacker to protect himself and his girlfriend from a carjacking.

The man was dropping off his girlfriend in Richmond Farm, Ntuzuma, at 2am on Wednesday, 21 June, when a gang of three armed men approached his vehicle and pointed a firearm at him.

The man did not hesitate to produce his own gun, firing multiple shots at the would-be hijackers, IOL reported.

Would-be hijacker dies after being shot in stomach in KwaZulu-Natal

One of the criminals, believed to be in his 30s, was shot in the gut and eventually succumbed to his wound. The other hijackers managed to escape fleeing the scene on foot.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said an unlicensed firearm was discovered lying next to the deceased. The man was also found wearing black pantyhose over his nose and mouth as a makeshift mask.

Ngcobo revealed that the Ntuzuma police are investigating a case of murder, attempted carjacking and unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

KZN magistrate killed in suspected hijacking

In another story, a magistrate from KwaZulu-Natal was killed in an alleged hijacking in April.

The 48-year-old was driving in KwaNgoma when a taxi full of men attacked him.

The hijackers made off with the magistrate's vehicle, and his body was found a few kilometres away from where the hijacking happened, TimesLIVE reported.

Durban Metro cop saved woman from 4 hijackers; South Africans said he deserved a raise

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a Durban Metropolitan Police officer is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a woman who was about to get hijacked on Wednesday, 8 March.

The police officer was driving behind the woman's car when he noticed four men dragging the woman out of her vehicle at the intersection of Leicester and Pendlebury roads.

According to Metro Police spokesperson Snr Supt Boysie Zungu, the Metro cop drew his weapon and fired three shots in the direction of the hijackers.

