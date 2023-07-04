The Johannesburg is trying to find three men who were allegedly assaulted by several members of the SAPS VIP protection unit

The altercation was caught on camera, and the police officers were seen kicking and stomping on the men

South Africans are outraged by the police brutality and wonder how many other incidents go unreported because they weren't filmed

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Johannesburg is looking for three men who were allegedly brutally assaulted by several SAPS VIP protection unit members.

Police investigate SAPS VIP protection assault, viral video

The assault was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

Three men dragged and beaten up on the N1

The viral video shows several SAPS VIP protection unit members carrying guns. One man was dragged out of the car, and others were brutally assaulted.

According to a Facebook post by Anton Koen, it is believed that the incident occurred on the N1 highway near Fourways.

The men were kicked and stomped on by the officers. One person was seen lying on the ground motionless. The officers then drove away in two black BMWs.

Joburg police urge assault victims to come forward

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the vehicles in the viral video belonged to the police and the men assaulting the three men were cops.

According to News24, the police are in the process of tracking and tracing the victims of the assault.

Mathe added that the SAPS distances itself from the actions of the police members, and an internal investigation has been launched. The police would also like to get statements from the victims.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola condemned the actions of the police officers and said police officers are supposed to uphold the law.

South Africans outraged following horrific assault on the N1

@SimonPGrindrod said:

"The brutal incidents we see caught on camera are one thing, the ones that are never recorded is another matter. #VIPProtection #BlueLightBrigade #SAPS #PoliceBrutality"

@nergygmestuff said:

"Which politician were they protecting? Tell us who sat in a car while their security beat the living hell out of people. Tell us! It’s an election next year, we must remove that vial sycophant #VIPProtection"

@Bohani21 said:

"Whose #VIPProtection was this? Who is the official? Surely if they are in the car, they can’t claim to have seen what happened."

