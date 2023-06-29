The family of the JMPD officer who was fatally shot outside a Braamfontein nightclub has spoken out

Constable Sibusiso Zikalala's sister said that the comments about her brother's death have devastated the family

A South African Police Service officer shot Zikalala during an altercation in Johannesburg CBD

JOHANNESBURG - The sister of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer gunned down during an altercation in Braamfontein has opened up about her brother's tragic death.

At the sidelines of Constable Sibusiso Zikalala's memorial service held at the JMPD offices in Johannesburg, Lindiwe Zikalala said that it was unfortunate that Sibusiso's death is trending on social media.

Lindiwe said that people were making speculations based on the viral videos of the altercation with a South African Police Service officer and Zikalala's subsequent death.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Lindiwe said:

"The videos are trending, and people are saying stuff about my brother, and they forget that this is somebody's son, brother, and husband."

Braamfontein shooting of JMPD officer goes viral online

The videos spread like wildfire after the shooting incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, 26 June.

In the videos, an armed Zikalala can be seen yelling at the SAPS officer while trying to pull him out of a cry, The Saps officer ended up shooting Zikalala several times in the chest. Both officers were off-duty at the time of the shooting.

South Africans quickly shared their observations on the altercation and claimed that Zikalala provoked the SAPS officer and brought the shooting on himself.

Ipid investigates JMPD officer's shooting, Zikalala's sister says truth will come out

Lindiwe said that the family is devastated by the comments being made. Zikalala's sister claims that social media users only saw one side of the story, and even though the family can't control what is said online, the truth will eventually prevail.

While the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened a murder investigation into the incident, no arrests have been made, EWN reported.

South Africans believe Braamfontein shooting was justified

Below are some comments:

Clementine Khothatso said:

"What should people say, though? Unfortunately, if that police officer wasn't armed, her brother would have been arrested."

Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick commented:

"But unfortunately, the video shows someone who was up for a deadly fight regardless of what triggered him."

Mohale Sthembiso remarked:

"His actions on that night contradict what those close to him are saying. He was a danger to everyone, especially with a deadly weapon in his hands."

Mopholokeng Inyasa Itumeleng stated:

"Unfortunately, he passed away, but Zikalala's behaviour was stupid, especially when he is a police officer, all that drama was not necessary, we learned something from it."

Malope Sandhis Lebeloane Matlala added:

"His arrogance has killed him."

Bafana Mogale suggested:

"The family must stay away from social media and focus on healing."

JMPD officer gunned down after altercation in Braamfontein celebrated as dedicated cop “saddened” Metro Police

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has spoken up about the officer fatally shot in an altercation with a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer.

According to a JMPD statement, Constable Sibusiso Zikalala was a dedicated officer who served the Joburg metro police for 16 years.

Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that Zikalala's death deeply saddened the JMPD, TimesLIVE reported.

