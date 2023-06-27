Nadia Nakai has added her two cents to the viral video of a man believed to be a police officer gunning down a Metro officer

According to reports circulating on social media, the two were friends from the training academy but things got out of hand

Reacting to the now-viral video, Nadia Nakai noted how people did not respond or run away when the shots were fired

Nadia Nakai has responded to a viral clip of a man getting shot. Image: @nadianakai

A video making rounds on social media has left Mzansi at a loss for words. According to News24, the men in the video are law enforcement officers who had an altercation that left one of them dead.

The reports online indicate that the incident happened in the early hours of Monday 26 June at the Drama nightclub in Braamfontein.

Rapper Nadia Nakai who recently lost her boyfriend AKA after he was shot in the head outside Wish Restaurant in Durban has reacted to the disturbing video. Bragga headed to her Twitter page to share thoughts on the clip. She tweeted:

"That video of the man getting shot outside a club in Braam… the thing is I didn’t hear screams and mayhem after the shots were fired! It’s like everyone including the person taking the video is desensitised. That scares me."

Nadia Nakai's followers share thoughts about star's reaction to disturbing shooting video

Mzansi knows the video reminded Nadia Nakai about AKA's shooting. Many headed to the Young, Famous & African star's timeline to dish their thoughts about the incident.

@mxnoir_ said:

"When I hear or read people say "makabetwe" or "mbetheni" I'm always reminded of how life(living) in the real world is without value."

@trenchesbbnS7 wrote:

"So much has happened in this year alone that I don’t think anything can really shock us anymore "

@onscryn added:

"And only a few people ran away while the rest just stood there as if that's normal, we've been through a lot as a country."

Nadia Nakai gets emotional while talking about day of AKA’s death: “I spoke to him 10 minutes before”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai recently spoke about finding out about AKA's death, driving to Durban after hearing the news and finding the strength to move on after losing the love of her life.

The rapper had never shared what she was doing when she received the news of Supa Mega's untimely passing.

