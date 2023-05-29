AKA's father, Tony Forbes was spotted by fans on Long Street in Cape Town, marking a public appearance after the family's period of mourning

Fans pointed out the remarkable resemblance between Tony Forbes and his late son, AKA, with many expressing their joy at seeing him out and about

Social media users shared their reactions, with some joking about Tony getting AKA's signature hairstyle and others commending him for enjoying life despite the tragic loss

Tony Forbes, the father of AKA, was spotted out clubbing in Cape Town. Images: @akaworldwide, @tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes, the father of slain South African rapper AKA, was recently spotted by fans on the popular Long Street in Cape Town.

The Forbes family have been in mourning since the death of AKA

Earlier this year, the Forbes family were struck by tragedy after it was reported that SuperMega had been killed outside a restaurant in Durban, according to The Guardian.

The news sent the country into nationwide mourning, with local and international fans and celebs expressing condolences to the rapper's family.

Fans noted the uncanny resemblance between Tony Forbes and AKA

Fans were happy to see the rapper's father out on Long Street after the horrid time the family has had.

Tweeps couldn't help but note the striking resemblance between father and son after a fan captured a video of Tony 'Uncle Tony' Forbes in a Cape Town club.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, @SonwabisoMtsol3 wrote:

"Uncle Tony."

@KhumaloDanica tweeted:

"This is AKA. They are literally the same person"

@ndzalie25 said:

"If he gets that AKA fade its chai‍♂️"

@Shabba67607154 tweeted:

"Tony is out getting some strays"

@refilwemokone_ said:

"So identical..."

@Murphyy_Les noted:

"Tony ke groovist ne, enjoying life to the fullest mtakabawo."

