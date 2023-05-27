Tony Forbes announced on his socials that AKA's fans will soon be able to purchase limited-edition garments in honour of the late rapper

AKA's father penned a long post and said they collaborated with a streetwear brand to create the special merch that embodies AKA's spirit

Fans in Tony's comments said they were eager to show support with their money and keep AKA's memory alive

Tony Forbes said a limited-edition garment in honour of AKA is for sale. Image: @tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

AKA's family has been cooking up something special for AKA's fans as a tribute to the slain rapper.

The late rapper's father, Tony Forbes, announced on his Instagram page that they have collaborated with streetwear brand Cultish to design merch in honour of AKA.

"To honour AKA's remarkable life and expressive connection with Cultish®️, we decided to release a limited-edition tribute garment. This special piece embodies the essence of our collaboration and serves as a celebration of AKA's artistic journey."

Tony Forbes describes the meaning of new AKA limited merch

According to TimesLIVE, Tony said the merch represents AKA's fashion style and unshakeable spirit in the moving post.

"With every stitch and design element, this tribute garment represents the fusion of two creative forces that inspired countless individuals. It serves as a reminder of the beauty that can arise when fashion and music converge, transcending their respective boundaries and leaving an indelible mark on culture."

AKA's dad encouraged the Megacy to support the collaboration and wear the garments proudly.

"As fans and admirers, let us embrace this limited edition tribute garment, wearing it proudly as a symbol of the passion, artistry, and resilience that AKA embodied. Together, let us remember and celebrate the life of an extraordinary artist whose influence will continue to resonate with us for generations to come."

AKA merch profits will be given to Forbes and Tsobanoglou families

Tony mentioned that all proceeds will go to his family and Costa Titch's family. Costa died on March 11, after he collapsed during his performance at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre, reported News24.

See the Instagram post below:

Megacy can't wait to buy limited edition clothes in honour of AKA

@miss_strachan asked:

"I get it it's Aka and Costa but what about Tibz? I mean really he was also someone."

@i_am_sandy_d posted:

"Why is Don Design there? As Megacy fans, we don't want him."

@peterndalamo mentioned:

"The Megacy goes on. Thanks, Uncle Tony for sharing your Son with South Africans. No one will silence the voice of Kiernan."

@nicolebeukesza commented:

"Love you so much Uncle Tony.❤️"

@mabusie2308 stated:

"But why put Don? There are so many unanswered questions about him. We lost a brother a son a friend. It can not be business as usual."

@kamamgoh added:

"We don't want that snake Don Design until he tells us what he really knows."

@sugarplum._lewis stated:

"I checked the website and most items are gone.When was this line uploaded on the website?"

@tsebomolebatsi suggested:

"Uncle Tony we need a permanent collaboration for the Megacy. AKA is culture and will be forever engraved in South Africa and Africa's society."

AKA's friend Don Design announces he's releasing new music soon, hints at Da Les feature

In another story, Briefly News reported that hip-hop producer and DJ Don Design has announced that he'll be releasing new music soon.

Don was a very close friend and colleague of the late Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. In his Instagram post, Don Design posed next to Da Les, also known as the North God and Siya 'Scorpio Siya' Mdluli.

