South African clothing brand, Cultish, has prepared a heartfelt tribute to fallen stars AKA and Costa Titch

Limited-edition tribute garments will be released, with proceeds benefiting the families of AKA and Costa Titch.

The official release will coincide with the opening of Cultish's flagship store in Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg, on 3 June

Streetwear brand, Cultish has prepared a heartwarming tribute to AKA and Costa Titch. Images: @costatitch, @akaworldwide

South African clothing brand, Cultish, is gearing up to honour two fallen South African stars, AKA and Costa Titch, in a heartfelt tribute.

Cultish will tribute AKA and Costa Titch with limited-release clothing

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, widely known as AKA, tragically lost his life when he was shot outside the popular restaurant Wish in Durban. Similarly, rapper Costa Titch, whose real name was Constantinos Tsobanoglou, passed away unexpectedly after collapsing during a performance at the Ultra Music Festival.

Zalebs reports that to commemorate their legacies, Cultish is set to release a limited-edition tribute garment, with proceeds from the sales going to the Forbes and Costa Titch's families.

The official release will coincide with the opening of Cultish's flagship store in Rosebank Mall, Johannesburg, on 3 June.

The brand announced the celebration on Instagram

Sharing Insta, the brand said:

"Join us for a special celebration for AKA and Costa Titch as part of the launch of the new Cultish® Flagship Store at Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg. Saturday 3 June / 10 AM 50 Bath Avenue Rosebank Johannesburg"

In a previous Instagram post, Cultish remembered AKA saying:

"Like it was ever in doubt "

The post drew fan attention, who went on to share their condolences:

AKA: Father of slain Fela in Versace rapper spotted in the club, Mzansi notes the strong resemblance

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on AKA's father, Tony Forbe,s being spotted out in Cape Town.

Tony Forbes, the father of slain South African rapper AKA, was recently spotted by fans on the popular Long Street in Cape Town.

Earlier this year, the Forbes family were struck by tragedy after it was reported that SuperMega had been killed outside a restaurant in Durban, according to The Guardian.

