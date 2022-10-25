Celebrities are known for always rocking high-end fashion designs and expensive jewellry

Rapper AKA set tongues wagging when he flaunted his pricey outfit that cost a whopping R336 500

The hitmaker said he was wearing R7000 Jordan sneakers, R2000 jeans, and a North Face jacket for R12 000, among other things

Celebrities are always in the run to get the latest designer brands to look cool and fly. For many stars flaunting their expensive cars, clothes, shoes, and jewellery is a measure of how well they are doing in their careers.

Rapper AKA caused a stir on social media after flaunting his expensive outfit.

Source: UGC

Top South African rapper AKA set temperatures rising when she showed off his pricey outfits in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the Fela In Versace rapper showed up at fellow rapper Nasty C's Ivyson Army Tour, dripping in some designer fashion pieces. Per the publication, AKA explained that he was wearing R7000 Jordan sneakers, fashion nova jeans for R2000, a North Face jacket for R12 000, Curtis T-shirt for R3000, a R250 000 wristwatch, grills for R65 000, and R500 shades.

However, some fans were not impressed with the Supa Mega's drip one headed to the comments section to suggest that everything looked like they were counterfeit.

@PatrickSetlhar1 said:

"All fake man."

The star also announced that he will drop his album, Mass Country, on 27 January next year. He said:

"Make sure you get the album 27th of January it’s called Mass Country, we gonna run 2023 and beyond."

Celeste Ntuli talks on being a black and plus-size woman, Isibaya star opens up about her “Don’t care years”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Celeste Ntuli has opened up about her career in the entertainment space. The star has been in the industry for almost two decades.

She started out as a stand-up comedian, and now she has a great acting career. She has appeared in top productions such as Isibaya and Netflix's Looking for Love.

The star recently celebrated her birthday and opened up about being in her 40s. She opened up about her "don't care" years and being a woman who is not the "standard" in Mzansi, reports ZAlebs.

