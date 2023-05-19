Music producer and good friend to the late Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, Don Design, has announced that he will be releasing new music

The producer has been vocal about being in a very dark place since witnessing AKA getting killed

In his post, he posed beside close pals Da Les and AKA's road manager, Siya Mdluli

Don Design has announced new music, possibly hinting at a collaboration with Da Les

Hip hop producer and DJ Don Design has announced that he'll be releasing new music soon.

Don was a very close friend and colleague of the late Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

Don Design hints at possible collaboration with rapper Da Les in a post announcing new music

In his Instagram post, Don Design posed next to Da Les, also known as the North God, and Siya 'Scorpio Siya' Mdluli.

In the post, he announced that he will be releasing new music very soon.

“Brand new music coming to your speakers real soon.”

Don is known for having some of the hottest artists in his songs. Judging from his recent post, he could be working with Les.

Don Design left shattered after death of good friend AKA

Rapper AKA was gunned down in Florida Road, Durban in February this year.

TshisaLIVE reports that Don reflected on the brotherhood they forged in an emotional Instagram post.

“I keep thinking about all the moments we shared and replaying our memories together. I wish I had one last chance to thank you for showing me what the true meaning of brotherhood is.

"I am indebted to you for believing in me, believing in my dreams and aspirational visions, especially in moments where I lacked such belief. I’m in awe of all that you accomplished in your lifetime. Your work ethic was unparalleled. You followed your path with honesty and integrity.”

Mzansi recklessly places Don Design at Number 1 on the suspect list

Having been present when AKA was gunned down, Don Design had a number of people pointing his fingers at him.

The Forbes family defended Don on numerous occasions with Lynn Forbes declaring her love for him at AKA's memorial service.

Worst birthday ever for Don Design, he relays an emotional post

Briefly News previously reported that Don Design celebrated his worst birthday ever.

He took to Instagram to share how his birthday was the worst one yet because of the many people accusing him of orchestrating AKA's death.

