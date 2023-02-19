AKA's friend Don Design has been trending on social media following the death of the rapper

Many online investigators have concluded that he knew about AKA's hit and kept giving signals to the killers

After being quiet since AKA's death, Don Design finally broke his silence with a post on Instagram

Don Design has been accused of playing a part in his friend AKA's assassination. He became a subject of interest when CCTV footage from the night of AKA's murder leaked.

Don Design has finally shared a tribute to his late friend AKA. Image: @akaworldwide and @don_design.

Source: Instagram

Social media investigators concluded that AKA's friend knew about his assassination because he seemed edgy and kept giving signals to the killers with his hand gestures.

AKA's mom shows love to Don Design

AKA's mom Lynn Forbes gave a shoutout to her late son's friend during her moving speech at AKA's memorial service. She said she regarded Don Design as her son and loved him. She said:

"Don Design I love you my son"

Don Design breaks his silence following AKA's burial

According to The South African, Don Design headed to his Instagram stories to pay a heartwarming tribute to his late friend. The DJ who has been heavily condemned on social media posted a picture of their good times with Supa Mega and wrote:

“Rest easy, my friend. Till we meet again”

Videos circulating on social media also show Don Design pouring Hennessy on the Fela In Versace rapper's coffin.

Source: Briefly News