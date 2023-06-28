An altercation between a SAPS cop and JMPD officer in Braamfonetein had a fatal ending

The SAPS member shot and killed the JMPD officer, and the whole incident was caught on camera

Some South Africans believe the police officer did nothing wrong because his life was in danger

JOHANNESBURG - A horrible fight between a SAPS member and a JMPD officer outside a nightclub in Braamfontein has led to the officer's death.

A SAPS member was caught on camera having an altercation with the JMPD officer that turned deadly. Images: Darren Stewart & Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Videos circulating on social media show the JMPD officer trying to pull the SAPS member out of the car before several gunshots are heard, and the JMPD officer was later seen lying on the ground.

IPID investigates the shooting of a JMPD officer

According to IOL, the Independent Investigative Police Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu stated that the altercation between the officers of the law took place on Sunday, 26 June.

Raburabu stated that IPID was investigating the shooting, and no one had been arrested yet. Both officers were off-duty when that night.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla stated the deceased officer was acting in his own capacity at the time of the shooting, and the department is awaiting the police watchdog to finish the investigation before commenting further.

SAPS member allegedly explains why he shot the JMPD officer

More videos of the incident have been shared online. A video was posted on Twitter, which is alleged to have been a voice note from the SAPS member.

In the voice note, the police officer allegedly said he had to shoot the JMPD officer to neutralize him.

The SAPS member stated that the JMPD officer tried to get him to come out of his car, and he was certain that if he had gotten out, he would have been shot.

The SAPS officer said he tried avoiding the situation, but the JMPD officer kept telling him to come out of the car.

"You can not say he did not have the intention to shoot me, no he did not have the intention to shoot me while I was in the car. He wanted to shoot me outside the motor vehicle," said the SAPS member.

He added that he was certain that if he drove away, the JMPD officer would have shot at him. The SAPS officer added that the deceased "asked for it".

South Africans react to the SAPS member killing a JMPD officer

@KennethMonthe said:

"This man did well... Everything is caught on video. He did extremely well eliminating the threat."

@SipheNgceba said:

"Indeed, he asked for it, let's be honest about that."

@LondiweWamangwe said:

"Neutralize him with 6 bullets? Wow "

@vumiley said:

"He probably thinks the court is like Twitter, where one tweets and a hundred people agree. The law is naturally on the side of the deceased, the onus is on him to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he was under threat or danger. Good luck with that."

@zakes_ngidi said:

"Why is the colleague distributing this VN‍♂. The cop must shut up and wait for his day in court. He doesn’t need to justify anything to colleagues."

@iammathinti said:

"The dude doesn’t need to justify anything, his life was in danger, and he had to act. For the fact that the Sikhiphe dude took out his gun shows his intent, I would have done the same."

