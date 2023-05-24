A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer is being hailed for showing kindness to a young child

Officer Mkosi is being showered with words of appreciation after buying a little girl a new pair of shoes

The officer's lovely act of generosity reminded South Africans that ubuntu still exists

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer has received high praise for his kindness.

Officer Mkosi's act of kindness is being celebrated on social media. Images: @JoburgMPD

Source: Getty Images

Officer Mkosi touched the hearts of South Africans by helping out a little girl who needed a new pair of shoes.

JMPD officer buys a little girl a new pair of school shoes

According to the Good Things Guys, Mkosi assisted a group of school kids to cross a busy intersection when he spotted a little girl who desperately needed new school shoes.

The JMPD officer decided to ask the little girl what her shoe size was. Mkosi gifted the child a brand-new pair of school shoes the following morning.

JMPD showered the police officer with praise on the official Twitter page for his profound act of kindness.

South Africans give props to JMPD officer who bought a little girl new shoes

South Africans took to the JMPD's comment section to appreciate Officer Mkosi for his generosity. Many were happy to see that good people still exist.

However, some people were unhappy that the officer's good deed was caught on camera and posted online

@Nkulie14 said:

"Beautiful story, well done to the official for his kindness and Ubuntu. "

@TKwazi said:

"This is beautiful."

@LangelihleMaph1 said:

"May God continue to bless him!"

@RakakiTrevor_ said:

"Ubuntu. Officer Mkosi deserves a guard of honour."

@new_afrika said:

"Dear Officer Mkosi, thank you for your humanity. Thank you for your kindness. Thank you for your service "

@DjShoesmusic said:

"Something positive to read today. We still have good people in South Africa. Well done officer of the law."

@Cashonradio said:

"Send our regards to the oficer. A little bit of kindness goes a long way."

@buchule04 said:

"Good did, but why take photos? Was this to boost his ego or genuinely help? Don’t like people who help others and then photograph them after that because even if they don’t like being photographed, they don’t have a choice. I said it. ‍♂️"

@MofokoaneNimrod said:

"Keep it up, officer Mkosi, we need people like you in our community. I did ask myself how many people who have money that saw this little girl and noticed nothing. God bless you, Ntate Mkosi"

