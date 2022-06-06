Photos of pimped out school shoes by local pupils have been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The images show the shoes revamped with additions of pens, labels, and even number plates to give them an edgier look

Many Mzansi peeps were left amused by the new and strange trend and responded with banter to the Facebook post

Mzansi youngsters are in a league of their own! Photos of “custom-designed” school shoes have been circulating online leaving netizens with belly aches from laughter.

A few of the images were posted on the #ImStaying Facebook group and show school shoes with different objects attached to them from pens, labels as well as number plates. Talk about pimping out your ride – well, that being your shoes in this case.

Mzansi school leaners left online users in stitches with their new school shoe trend: Image: #ImStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post was captioned:

“So apparently this is a new trend with some school kids. 10/10 for creativity but what's happening here?”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

And we can totally agree with the creativity part, shu! How these kids come up with unique ways to make the simplest things fascinating is beyond us!

Several amused Saffas responded to the Facebook post with admiration and funny comments:

Mark Proffy Gamanya remarked:

“When you think you’ve seen it all, boom.”

Mandy Joubert said:

“I think it's super cute.”

Nomvula Khoza commented:

“Hayi no I need to go back to school.”

Gontse Khosi replied:

“Creativity indeed... But when coming to exams creativity to write correct answers runs away.. Let me tool.”

Dilarn Leistra wrote:

“Let kids have their fun! It doesn't hurt anyone. School should be about more than just learning academics. School is about learning how to socialize, how to make friends, and also have fun!”

Gregory Choeu reacted:

“These are the things we should be seeing kids doing in school, not fighting teachers, doing drugs and other bad things.”

Mzansi pupils dress up as oldies for school fun day

In another story, Briefly News reported that ama-2K are back with another challenge and it has Mansi peeps in stitches! In a video shared by popular online user @jah_vinny_23, learners are seen imitating their parents and elders as they showed up to school dressed in adult clothing.

The Twitter post shared recently, shows the youngsters rocking pinafores, dresses, old-man trousers, berets, and various other old-school fashion items as they exchange laughs, have a good time, and compare outfits.

Source: Briefly News