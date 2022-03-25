A funny video of South African learners dressed up as adults has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip shared by @jah_vinny_23 shows the youngsters imitating their parents and elders as they show up to school dressed in adult clothing

Saffas were left impressed and amused by the pupils’ creativity and flooded the post with banter and funny comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ama-2K are back with another challenge and it has Mansi peeps in stitches! In a video shared by popular online user @jah_vinny_23, learners are seen imitating their parents and elders as they showed up to school dressed in adult clothing.

SA pupils rocked up to school as their elders during a fun day challenge. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Twitter post shared recently, shows the youngsters rocking pinafores, dresses, old-man trousers, berets and various other old-school fashion items as they exchange laughs, have a good time and compare outfits.

The post was captioned:

“One thing about ama2000 is when it’s a fun day at school, they all join and have fun.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The entertaining post has gained a lot of traction with over 148K views at the time of publication. South African online users were pleasantly amused by the challenge and responded with funny and positive comments on the tweet:

@MoraMthonyama replied:

“These kids have no competition when it comes to content creation.”

@BabyYod88721982 said:

“They are gifted, it's the boy who looks like umalume Kasi wase othanda iJazz, always dressed smartly for me.”

@LuSomethings responded:

“These ones are having so much fun, they make me wanna go back and redo high school.”

Learner shows up to school with a coffin, Mzansi says he wins the #NoSchoolBagChallenge

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that one Mzansi learner caused a hilarious ruckus online after they saw what he brought to school as part of the trending #NoSchoolBagChallenge.

The Kgomotso High School pupil exchanged his regular backpack for a small coffin to carry his books and belongings in.

The challenge gained momentum some weeks ago and hilarious videos have been shared showing off the creativity of Mzansi's learners. The images and videos shared across various online platforms have kept Saffas amused and intrigued by young people’s creativity.

Source: Briefly News