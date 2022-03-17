A South African learner who brought his belongings in a coffin may have just won the #NoSchoolBagChallenge

The trend sees South African learners carrying their stationery, books and belongings in various objects other than a school bag

Several Mzansi online users have praised the young Kgomotso High School pupil on his creativity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One Mzansi learner caused a hilarious ruckus online after they saw what he brought to school as part of the trending #NoSchoolBagChallenge.

The Kgomotso High School pupil exchanged his regular backpack for a small coffin to carry his books and belongings in.

A learner rocked up to school carrying a coffin as his version of the #NoSchoolBagChallenge. Image: Kgomotso High School Official/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The challenge gained momentum some weeks ago and hilarious videos have been shared showing off the creativity of Mzansi's learners.

The images and videos shared across various online platforms have kept Saffas amused and intrigued by young people’s creativity. Check out what netizens had to say on the Facebook post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Jacqualine Nema said:

“Of all schools in the 9 provinces, I vote for you boy.”

Mpho Nkeane reacted:

“He is the winner.”

Mapilane Gabaake replied:

“O ntswadile molomu of all the things you think of coffin iyooo.”

Thandi Faith Kraai commented:

“Ijoooo weeee!! This was unexpected!!! Definitely the winner.”

Katlego Thuto Makwene wrote:

“I guess we have the winner.”

Oyama Mbobo responded:

“This one takes the cup out of the province's shame... He basically hates school, this one, he wants to bury the books forever.”

No school bag challenge leaves SA laughing out loud

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported that ama-2K are back with another hilarious challenge and this time it is the “No School Bag Challenge”. Images and videos of Mzansi school learners carrying their belongings in objects other than your regular backpack are doing the rounds on social media and Saffas are amused.

Some of the images were shared by the Celebrities Facebook page recently. Leaners are seen carrying their books and stationery in wheelbarrows, suitcases, bread bins, large carrier bags, pots, microwaves, and even underwear! The list is endless.

While it is not clear how it came about, the challenge has definitely revealed Generation Z’s creativity and ability to turn anything into a trend. Online users could not help but marvel and laugh at the spectacle.

Source: Briefly News