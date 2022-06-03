The constant stress about what you can or cannot afford is exhausting and weighs on you mentally and emotionally

A man took to social media to share a post about the pre-broke stage which approaches before being actually broke

Many netizens could identify with the struggle and responded tothe Twitter post with funny comments

The financial pinch is a struggle that many people can identify with. One social media user had netizens feeling his pain when posted about foreseeing himself about to get broke soon.

Many peeps could relate to a man's post about being broke. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Twitter user @provii8 posted a funny tweet that read:

“That pre-broke stage where you not broke yet but you can see it coming.”

Living paycheck to paycheck can be stressful and make you feel like you are only working to pay bills. You may not be able to save as much as you would like or have the ability to enjoy your money without worrying. The constant anxiousness about what you can or cannot afford is exhausting and weighs on you mentally and emotionally.

Judging by the comments, netizens found the Twitter post both funny and very relatable. Check out some of the comments below:

@nyambuurraa said:

“And you’re trying your best to not get there but your spending habits are not cooperating.”

@DollaTheGreat_ wrote:

“It’s depressing .”

@peejaeeee commented:

“Lol the key to saving, for me, is hiding money from myself.”

@ese_belosagie responded:

“That’s when I throw caution to the wind. All die na die.”

@mirifrmla remarked:

“Be having me spend responsibly .”

@LeanneP79550328 replied:

“This is quite frequent for me.”

