Rixongile and Katekile Ngobeni are two young sisters making a name for themselves in the business world. The duo grew up in Giyani, Limpopo and tragically lost their mother at young ages.

Speaking to Briefly News, they explained that they were raised by their father who provided for them in the best ways possible. The ladies say that being females raised by a man did, however, come with its own challenges. Their lovely paternal grandmother played a motherly role in their lives and takes good care of them till this day.

These sisters are building brands and educating themselves to better their lives and society. Image: Rixongile Ngobeni

Source: Facebook

Not only are the duo absolutely gorgeous but they are beyond intelligent. 26-year-old Rixongile has a BCom in Business Management and Economics, a BCom Honours in Business Science and is currently pursuing a Master of Management in Energy Leadership at the Wits Business School.

23-year-old Katekile is following closely in her sister's footsteps as she holds a BCom in Corporate Finance and Investments, a BCom Honours in Business Science and is currently a Charted Financial Analyst candidate.

Speaking about the inspiration to start their business ventures, the ladies shared that all was not well in the beginning:

"We were broke. Money was the first and greatest reason for getting into the business. The decision, however, did not feel impossible or hard as we both had prior business experience in other industry sectors."

The sisters explained described their family as being 'business dominant' which is why they leaned more to working for themselves than someone else:

"We knew we had the potential to build something of our own, and because Rixongile is a huge risk-taker, the business was bound to start. A nine to five was not satisfactory, although we now work for more than 8 hours a day; we desired to have flexibility followed by greater financial freedom."

The Covid-19 pandemic also impacted their ability to find employment through their qualifications:

"Covid also made it a bit harder for us to find employment regardless of our countless attempts in applying for what we studied for. We did not want to be counted among the youth that is unemployed and waiting for someone else to give us an opportunity.

"This was definitely a greater stamp of affirmation when it came to starting a business together."

When asked about why they chose to get into business as sisters, they had this to say:

"We know one another better than anyone else and our relationship is mature enough to withstand business pressures. It had always been a dream of ours to build something together, and seeing it become a reality felt like the most exciting thing at that time."

To end off, the beauty and brains duo shared some advice for young girls and women out there who want to follow in their footsteps:

"Start with what you have. Do something that you love, it’s hard to build something sustainable. Ask questions and take as many lessons as possible from those in the same space. Study the industry that you are getting into and look for opportunities that will help your brand grow."

Source: Briefly.co.za