Going Pecan for Planting Nuts: Former Banker Pursues Her Passion for Farming

A passionate female pecan nut farmer from the Free Stae province has opened up about her experience in business

The thriving entrepreneur spent at least 20 years of her life in banking before moving to agriculture

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, Mimie Jacobs shared some pearls of wisdom for aspiring female farmers

Mimie Jacobs is the incredible female farmer at the heart and mind of Rosemead farm. The Free State girl has always had a deep love for the countryside encouraged by her late father who himself owned a farm.

Mimie Jacobs is the incredible female farmer at the mind and heart of Rosemead farm. Images: Supplied

After 20 years in the banking industry, Mimie knew it was time for a change and ventured out into the lucrative worlds of lucern, teff and pecan nut farming.

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, Mimie opened up about the hardships she faced as a woman of colour in business and shared some heartfelt advice for any up and coming female farmers.

Check out the interesting interview below:

Hi Mimie. Please describe your business, what you farm etc...

"I am a farmer in the Soutpan area producing lucern, teff and planted 9ha pecan trees this year. I also have an import/export licence with the aim to export pecan nuts in 3 years’ time."

What inspired you to get into the farming industry?

"My father has been a farmer of note in the Thaba Patchoa area. I pursued farming after his death in 2014 - I saw agriculture as a business venture, also as an opportunity to participate in the economy and contribute to food security."

What are some of the challenges you face especially as a woman in the business?

"Women always face exploitation, that being worse in the case of any woman of colour. Some service providers would flirt with you and change their behaviour should you not respond to flirtation.

"We have to work twice as hard to earn the respect of the neighbourhood and co-farmers, but it's all worth the while as I am proving a point to myself, I set the bar, plan my business and pursue those plans."

What advice would you have for any other young women hoping to get into farming?

"Farming is a business, so all the business principles and dynamics are applicable – it should never be underestimated and should therefore be taken seriously.

"The agricultural industry needs young, dedicated women to continue a good legacy – young people are innovative, energetic and daring enough to make it – they need to be consistent however and maintain the drive to succeed."

