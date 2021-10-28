A passionate young man has taken his poor background and used it to his advantage

Chiloane Mahlatse wasn't able to afford tertiary education, so he learnt how to farm on his grandmother's land to make a living

Now Chiloane has his own farming business and he has hope to one day employ those who are in need of jobs, especially the youth

After his story was shared on social media, Mzansi can't stop praising the young man and wishes him all the best

A young man by the name of Chiloane Mahlatse is the perfect example of this and his story is inspiring Mzansi.

Chiloane stands proudly on his abundant farm. Image: Black Capitalist/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Chiloane's Story

On our Facebook page, we shared Chiloane's remarkable story and received a big response from those who are impressed by the young man.

In the post, we detailed how the 22-year-old developed a passion for agriculture thanks to his gogo, who taught him how to use land to create a sustainable life. She had a small piece land where she cultivated indigenous crops and this is what the family survived off.

Unfortunately after finishing matric, Chiloane was unable to afford studying further so he turned to farming and used his grandmother's land to help him and his family survive. He used this as an opportunity to grow his farming skills and he eventually opened an agricultural business.

The determined young man had the following to say about his long-term goals:

"My aim is to be an employer one day so that we can reduce unemployment in our country."

Comments of praise

After sharing the post, it received an incredible response from Mzansi with over 5 000 views, over 140 shares and more than 100 comments. People from every corner of South Africa are sending him massive praise and are proud of his hard work to make a life for himself.

Tlogelang Chiloane:

"Doing very well Motau, wishing you all the best!!! Dilo di makelele ga butši boet."

Carol-Ann Israel:

"Such an uplifting story. Well done."

Molaodi Kgomo:

"You are indeed a star keep it up boy...South Africa needs dedicated and focused youth like you...you are going far.:

Mpho Mathebula:

"Well done boy, I salute you."

Barry Leech:

"Well done young man, hard work always wins through at the end of the day."

