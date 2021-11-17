'In 2021?': Man Laments Still Needing Certified Matric Copy for Work, SA Agrees

A local man has expressed his frustration over the country's "outdated" employment application process

Heading online, @Tshi_Nakanyane argued a certified matric copy when applying for jobs should be deemed obsolete

Heading to the tweep's mentions in their numbers, locals on social media tended to agree with the remarks

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Employment is proving hard to come by for South African youth, and in 2021, the prerequisite to supply a certified copy of one's matric certificate remains just that, a necessity.

Understandably, as most South Afri cans who fall in the unemployed youth bracket have come to relay, this can be daunting, expensive, and time-consuming.

There's a general consensus among locals that a matric copy should be scrapped for job applications. Image: @twenty7d, @Tshi_Nakanyane, @YolisaMaimela.

Source: Twitter

Taking to the socials to vent out his frustration over the current status quo, @Tshi_Nakanyane, in not so many words, opined there should be reform within the job application process for young citizens.

"Fact that one still needs a certified copy of a matric certificate to apply for a job almost 20 years after matric is one of the many things that are wrong with our country," he wrote passionately.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post inevitably attracted massive attention from like-minded locals. At the time of publication, it had garnered more than 3 200 likes and close to 750 retweets.

Overwhelming consensus order of the day

Briefly News dived into the comments to bring South Africans the loudest reactions to the tweet.

@leratoltn wrote:

"I still don't get why in 2021, we still have to hand-deliver job applications or send them via post in government departments. Are we going to blame that on Apartheid as well?"

@Abuti_Mangena said:

"And they loosely use this 4iR term when they can’t even cover the basics."

@Achilles0450541 added:

"I think the main reason for this is because they rely on certification as means of verification, hence we have many people with fake original certificates getting jobs. The former only indicates that the document is a copy of the original whilst the latter requires more Man shrugging."

Unemployed woman, 24, turns to social media for help

Highlighting the plight of the country's youth, Briefly News recently reported that an unemployed young woman has turned to social media for help.

The 24-year-old graduate took to LinkedIn recently to share her story with her followers and recruiters.

Hlengiwe Mgoza shared that she holds an Advanced Diploma in Office Management and Technology. She also has two years of experience in the administration industry.

The lady, who is currently based in Durban, shared that she's willing to relocate if someone gives her a job.

She also added on LinkedIn that she's willing to learn new skills. She's looking for a part-time, permanent, internship, or a learnership opportunity.

Source: Briefly.co.za