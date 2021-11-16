A 24-year-old woman has turned to social media for help as she is struggling to find a job on her own

The stunning unemployed lady from Durban shared that she an Advanced Diploma in Office Management and Technology

She told her followers and recruiters on LinkedIn that she's for a part-time, permanent, internship or learnership opportunity

An unemployed young woman has turned to social media for help. The 24-year-old graduate took to LinkedIn recently to share her story with her followers and recruiters.

Hlengiwe Mgoza is looking for a job. Image: Hlengiwe Mgoza/LinkedIn

Hlengiwe Mgoza shared that she holds an Advanced Diploma in Office Management and Technology. She also has two years of experience in the administration industry.

The lady, who is currently based in Durban, shared that she's will to relocate if someone gives a a job. She also added on LinkedIn that she's willing to learn news skills. She's looking for a part-time, permanent, internship or learnership opportunity.

Check out her full post here.

Potential employers and her followers took to her comment section to share their views on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

Samantha Stanford said:

"Hi Hlengiwe, Please contact us on 011 7501900 and ask for Debbie Hough, she is the Branch Manager of our Durban Branch and I am sure we will be able to try and assist you."

Saima L. wrote:

"Hey, Please email me your CV, German based company currently recruiting."

Joseph Kinyaga commented:

"I'll share this with my circle and see if I can be of help to you."

Tsitso Monaheng said:

"Hlengiwe Mgoza. It helps to come forward and ask for help. I am happy for you. I am happy that people pour out in solidarity for fellow South African."

Lionel Tshimuanga added:

"Hlengiwe Mgoza, I wish you the best of luck."

South Africans encourage young lady who didn't get the job

In other news, Briefly News reported that South Africans have taken to social media to encourage a young lady who didn't get the job not to give up yet. She shared that she had been to an interview recently but did not bag the job.

The lady named SihleGama kaMtshweni took to Twitter on Thursday, 11 November to share her said news with Mzansi. Knowing how many people are going through a lot because of unemployment, kind tweeps took to her comment section to tell her to hang in there as something will come up soon.

The unemployment rate in Mzansi has skyrocketed since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. A number of peeps have shared on social media how they've been financially struggling since the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in Mzansi.

