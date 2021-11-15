Beautiful Lady Fhulufhelo Celebrates Bagging Degree, Saffas Beam with Pride

Getting an education is always something to celebrate and this is the case for young graduate Fhulufhelo Hope Naledzane

Varsity World took to their Facebook page to congratulate the young lady on getting her degree in Analytical Chemistry

Mzansi social media users are so proud of Fhulufhelo for bringing such an amazing achievement to fruition and congratulated her

A bubbly young lady who goes by the name of Fhulufhelo Hope Naledzane is celebrating a huge milestone in her life and has just bagged a degree in Analytical Chemistry. VarsityWorld shared a snap of the lovely lady on Facebook and the post was captioned:

"I am a woman who believes in implementation. An analytical chemist with Total Quality Management specialised in Risk Management. It only took time management and dedication. Still working towards becoming a future Quality Controller."

A lovely lady recently bagged her degree and is looking forward to the future. Image: Varsity World

Source: Facebook

Getting a degree and graduating is an impressive feat and Fhulufhelo is proud of herself for making it this far. She still has bigger hopes and dreams for the future and wants to do her best to reach them.

Mzansi social media users are proud of the beautiful graduate and sent her messages showing her praise for bagging her degree. Take a look at the reactions below:

Mfesane Nkwenkwezi said:

"Ncooh maan. Well done saan, I'm so impressed with the fact you also did Quality Management."

Zamokuhle Sibusiso commented:

"Wow, congratulations. I did my first year in Analytical Chemistry then I changed the course."

George Boktrata said:

"Congratulations to you Fhulufhelo."

Lindokuhle Lindokuhle commented:

"Congratulations and thanks for sharing."

Chrissy Topher said:

"Well done Fhulu!"

